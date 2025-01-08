Construction Aggregate Market To Hit $781.98 Billion By 2034, Growing At 6.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global construction aggregate size is pegged at a valuation of US$ 418.14 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 781.98 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide construction aggregate sales are set to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Increasing population across the world is a major contributor to rising construction activity, which is subsequently creating high demand for construction aggregates as well. High investments of governments in developing countries in infrastructure development and the rising launch of new mega projects around the world are also estimated to favor sales of construction aggregates in the long run.Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are projected to emerge as key markets for construction aggregate manufacturers across the study period. The aforementioned countries are launching several new megaprojects that are estimated to uplift the demand for construction aggregates and other construction materials in the future. This study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, finds that a significant amount of construction aggregate sales revenue is projected to come from infrastructure applications in developing countries.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-Key Takeaways from Market Study.The global construction aggregate market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034..The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 781.98 billion by 2034-end..High investments in infrastructure development, the launch of megaprojects, the growing need for housing, and the availability of recycled construction aggregates are key market drivers..Rising popularity of container homes and high costs of construction aggregate transportation are slated to impede market growth in the long run..Demand for construction aggregate in the United States is predicted to bring in a revenue of US$ 33.04 billion by the end of 2034..Sales of crushed stones are forecasted to increase at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034..Construction aggregate sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are forecasted to reach US$ 8.41 billion by the end of 2034.“Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are estimated to offer attractive moneymaking opportunities for construction aggregate suppliers,” says a Fact analystWinning StrategyConstruction aggregate manufacturers should focus on the creation of sustainable products to comply with the evolving building standards and use them in sustainable construction activities. Construction aggregate companies should also invest in the expansion of their production capacity to meet the surging demand from rising construction activity around the world.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global construction aggregate market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (crushed stones, manufactured sand, natural sand, gravel, recycled aggregates, others) and application (commercial, residential, infrastructure, industrial), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).Key Companies Profiled-Vulcan Materials Company; Taiheiyo Cement Corporation; Martin Marietta Materials Inc.; LSR Group; Holcim; Adelaide Brighton Cement; Eurocement Group; CEMEX; Breedon Group PLC; Heidelberg Materials; Rogers Group Inc.Industry News-In April 2016, Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of KSA, announced the launch of the Vision 2030 program to reposition the economy of the country and diversify away from oil-focused economic development.NEOM is the centerpiece of Saudi Vision 2030 as this is a futuristic megacity being built in the middle of nowhere while setting the standard for sustainable living of tomorrow. Mukaab, Trojena, and Oxagon port are some other notable megaprojects being built in Saudi Arabia.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global construction lubricants market is likely to be valued at US$ 19.38 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 18.62 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 4%.The global recycled construction aggregates (RCA) market was valued at US$ 33.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach US$ 71.9 billion by the end of 2032.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 