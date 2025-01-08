Bechtel Selected To Deliver Escape Solar Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Escape Solar project will consist of approximately 389,000 PV solar panels across 900 acres to produce clean to serve four major power customers in the region, including MGM Resorts International, Overton Power District, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Las Vegas.

The project will include highly efficient bifacial solar panel that enables both sides of the panels to absorb sunlight. Photovoltaic panels are a key in energy, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse emissions.

"Bechtel is delighted to be joining a fantastic team to deliver clean power to Estuary's customers in southern Nevada,"

said Kelley Brown, Operations Manager of Bechtel's Renewables & Clean Power business . "Our commitment to our customers, Estuary and Ullico, with whom we've worked closely for 20 years, is to bring our best talent and industry-leading digital processes to deliver fast and effective results. We look forward to building a facility that will generate renewable energy for decades to come and add to Nevada's successful history of renewable power generation."

"Estuary is thrilled to partner with Bechtel on the Escape Solar project," said Jill Daniel, founder and CEO of Estuary Power.

"We chose Bechtel to design and construct Escape because of our long, trusted relationship and Bechtel's heritage of designing and constructing the most difficult projects in the world with excellence and professionalism.

In a challenging sector, we have every confidence that Bechtel will deliver Escape for our customers."

Bechtel will design and deliver the PV facility solar portion of the project, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and project management. Construction is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2025.

Bechtel is advancing the engineering and construction of solar projects across the U.S. Combined, the ten Bechtel-built solar facilities, including those currently under design and construction, will provide enough renewable energy to power more than half a million homes every year.

Estuary Power is a majority woman-owned business with financial backing from Ullico Infrastructure Fund, an infrastructure fund focused on the development and refurbishment of U.S. infrastructure.



Learn more about how Bechtel is designing and building solutions to support renewable energy initiatives here.



