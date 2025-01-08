SCOPY.ME - Revolutionizes Business Strategy Development With AI-Powered Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The platform offers a suite of strategic tools, including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, and the BCG Matrix, empowering businesses to conduct thorough market research, analyze competitive landscapes, and develop winning strategies.
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
SCOPY is proud to announce the launch of its AI-driven platform, designed to transform the way businesses develop strategies. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with proven strategic frameworks, SCOPY enables users to craft comprehensive business strategies in minutes, significantly reducing the time and resources traditionally required.
The platform offers a suite of strategic tools, including SWOT Analysis, PESTLE Analysis,
BCG Matrix and others to empowering businesses to conduct thorough market research, analyze competitive landscapes, and develop winning strategies. SCOPY's advanced AI algorithms provide actionable insights and recommendations, streamlining decision-making processes and automating tasks like data collection and report generation.
"We understand that in today's fast-paced business environment, time is of the essence," said
Roni Schuetz, founder of SCOPY. "Our platform is designed to simplify and accelerate the strategy development process, allowing businesses to focus on execution and achieving their goals."
SCOPY is accessible to businesses of all sizes, offering flexible pricing tiers to accommodate various needs, from consultants and freelancers to large enterprises. Users can explore the platform's features through a freemium version, with secure authentication via trusted social providers.
For more information about
SCOPY and to start crafting your business strategy today, visit .
About
SCOPY
SCOPY is an AI-driven platform that revolutionizes the business strategy development process by enabling users to craft comprehensive strategies in minutes instead of months. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with proven strategic frameworks, SCOPY offers a suite of trained AI agents that engage throughout the strategy creation process, empowering businesses to make smarter decisions, collaborate more effectively, and achieve their goals faster than ever before.
Contact:
[email protected]
Photos:
Press release distributed by
PRLog
SOURCE Digital Principles GmbH
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08012025003732001241ID1109070074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.