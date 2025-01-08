(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5499 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Brazil, UK, Mexico; France; Italy; Argentina; GCC Countries; South Africa Key companies profiled BASF SE, Chimei Corp., Covestro AG, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, IRPC Public Co Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Ravago, RTP Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Techno UMG Co Ltd., Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Trinseo PLC, Versalis S.p.A, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Ravago, RTP Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Techno UMG Co Ltd., Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Trinseo PLC, Versalis S.p.A, LG Chemicals; Asahi Kasei; Formosa Plastics; KKPC; SABIC; Styron; DuPont.

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is experiencing significant trends in various industries. In automotive, ABS is widely used for manufacturing lightweight and durable components like bumper, head covers, and center consoles, offering mechanical strength and impact resistance. In water systems, ABS pipes provide chemical resistance and long-lastingness. Recycled materials are gaining popularity in ABS production, contributing to the circular economy and reducing waste. ABS is also used in healthcare for producing medical equipment like syringes and heart valves due to its biocompatibility and resistance to chemicals. Technological advancements in additive manufacturing, such as blue laser deposition and 3D printing, enable the creation of intricate designs and customization in various applications, from automotive parts to consumer goods. Volatile prices and supply disruptions are challenges faced by the ABS market, but the material's cost-effectiveness and versatility make it a preferred choice for industries like aerospace, electrical insulation, and household appliances. As consumer preferences shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, the development of biodegradable ABS is a growing area of focus. Regulatory scrutiny and the integration of smart electronics in various industries further fuel the demand for ABS.



The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is experiencing notable progress, with a focus on product innovation. In April 2024, Trinseo introduced new flame-retardant Polycarbonate (PC) and ABS materials at Chinaplas 2024 in Shanghai, China. These materials stand out due to their production without Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) or halogenated additives, reflecting evolving environmental and health safety standards. This development significantly impacts consumer electronics and electrical industries, where the demand for safer, more sustainable materials is increasing. Additionally, Trinseo's new offerings include options with recycled content, catering to the growing market trend towards eco-friendly products.



The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market faces several challenges in various industries. In the automotive sector, the use of recycled materials is a significant concern due to potential quality issues and regulatory scrutiny. In the healthcare industry, ABS is used in medical devices, but concerns over its potential link to heart disease and cancer require rigorous testing. ABS is widely used in automotive components such as bumpers, head covers, and center consoles due to its lightweight properties, mechanical strength, and impact resistance. However, the volatile prices of raw materials and supply disruptions pose challenges for manufacturers. In the construction industry, ABS is used in pipes for water systems and in road construction due to its chemical resistance and long-lastingness. In the consumer goods sector, ABS is used in household appliances, toys, and electrical insulation due to its cost-effectiveness and durability. Technological advancements in additive manufacturing, such as blue laser deposition and 3D printing, offer opportunities for customization and rapid prototyping. However, the use of ABS in 3D printing materials raises concerns over its environmental impact and the availability of recyclable material. Alternative materials, such as biodegradable plastic and polypropylene, are gaining popularity due to consumer preferences for eco-friendly and sustainable products. The circular economy and regulatory requirements for recycling ABS waste are also key challenges for the industry. ABS is used in various industries due to its mechanical strength, impact resistance, and glossy finishes. It is used in automotive parts, aerospace, and consumer goods, among others. However, the challenges of recycling ABS waste, volatile prices, and regulatory scrutiny require continuous innovation and adaptation to remain competitive. The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is currently confronting challenges due to production disruptions. Notably, INEOS, a significant player in the industry, declared the permanent shutdown of its ABS production site in Addyston, Ohio, USA, effective Q2 2025. This decision was based on the substantial investment needed to maintain operations and ensure cost competitiveness, making the site economically unviable. External market pressures significantly influenced this decision, underscoring the vulnerability of production facilities to economic fluctuations. Parallelly, ELIX Polymers announced plans for a shutdown of its ABS plant in Tarragona, Spain. These developments highlight the challenges facing the ABS market due to economic pressures and production disruptions.

This acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (abs) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 High-impact ABS

1.2 Flame-retardant ABS

1.3 General-purpose ABS 1.4 Recycled ABS



2.1 Appliances

2.2 Electrical and electronics

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Construction 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

High-impact ABS-

High-impact Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a significant segment within the global ABS market, recognized for its superior impact resistance and durability. ISOPAK 547, offered by Great Impact Resins International, is a notable product in this category. Its high tensile strength yield and heat distortion temperature of approximately 87 degrees Celsius make it suitable for applications demanding superior mechanical performance and thermal stability. High-impact ABS is versatile and resilient, widely used in industries such as electronics, automotive, and consumer goods. Applications include telephone casings, toys, electric fan housings, computer and television outer coverings, and protective bath equipment. Its ability to withstand significant impacts without breaking makes it ideal for long-lasting, reliable products. The high-impact ABS market's growth is driven by its excellent balance of toughness, rigidity, and ease of processing. As industries evolve, the need for materials that meet stringent performance standards while offering cost-effective solutions is crucial. High-impact ABS's superior impact resistance, mechanical strength, and thermal stability position it as a key material for various applications. Innovations in high-impact ABS are expected to drive further advancements, ensuring its continued relevance and demand in various industrial sectors. The global high-impact ABS market's growth is expected to remain strong due to its unique properties and wide range of applications.

Research Analysis

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a high-performance thermoplastic widely used in various industries due to its exceptional properties, including strength, durability, and resistance to impact and heat. It is a popular choice for building materials, water infrastructure, and durable goods, such as shoe covers, due to its excellent chemical resistance and toughness. Injection molding and composite materials are common manufacturing processes used to produce ABS products. Product design and material engineering often incorporate ABS in innovative ways, from medical supplies to pipe systems, plumbing supplies, and automotive manufacturing. The circular economy and sustainability are increasingly important considerations in the ABS market, leading to the development of eco-friendly alternatives, biodegradable plastics, and manufacturing processes that minimize waste. The ABS market continues to evolve, with advancements in manufacturing innovation, industrial design, and digital manufacturing driving new applications in consumer electronics, personalized manufacturing, and industrial automation.

Market Research Overview

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a versatile thermoplastic material known for its lightweight properties, mechanical strength, and chemical resistance. It is commonly used in various industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods. In the automotive sector, ABS is utilized in the production of bumper parts, head covers, center consoles, and body panels due to its impact resistance and durability. In water systems, ABS pipes are preferred for their resistance to chemicals and biodegradable properties. ABS is also used in the manufacturing of household appliances, electrical insulation, and even in 3D printing as a cost-effective and high-impact material. Technological advancements in additive manufacturing have led to the use of ABS in creating intricate designs for various applications, from dashboards to toys. However, the use of ABS has faced regulatory scrutiny due to potential health concerns such as heart disease and cancer. Recycled materials are being explored as alternatives to reduce the environmental impact of ABS production and disposal. The circular economy is driving the development of biodegradable ABS and the recycling of ABS waste. Despite its benefits, ABS faces volatile prices due to supply disruptions and competition from alternative materials like polypropylene and polyethylene. The material's cost-effectiveness and long-lastingness make it a popular choice for creating visually appealing materials for various applications, from smart electronics to power grids.

