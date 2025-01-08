AG Touring & Mammoth Live Expands Rod Wave's Last Lap Tour With Second Leg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rod Wave, celebrated for his emotionally raw lyricism and soulful delivery, has solidified his position as one of today's most influential voices in and R&B. Joining him on this extended journey are powerhouse support acts Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic, ensuring fans an unforgettable concert experience. The first leg of the 'Last Lap' tour received glowing praise from fans and alike:

St. Louis American:

"A Vibe."

Dallas Observer:

"Rod Wave's 'Last Lap Tour' Delivers an Experience to Last a Lifetime." South Florida Insider:

"Rod Wave's Last Lap tour was straight fire, and the final show at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, was everything a fan could've hoped for." With chart-topping hits and deeply resonant storytelling, Rod Wave continues to captivate audiences across the nation. Don't miss your chance to witness the 'Last Lap' tour live in 2025. For ticket information and the latest updates, visit here. Stay tuned for more updates on Rod Wave, and listen to his latest project, Last Lap, here . Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour Dates (Second Leg)

Sunday, January 5







Sacramento Monday, January 6







Oakland Wednesday, January 8





Inglewood, CA Monday, January 13







Denver, CO Wednesday, January 15





Austin, TX Saturday, January 18









Dallas, TX Monday, January 20







Lafayette, LA Tuesday, January 28







Nashville, TN Saturday, February 1









Detroit, MI Tuesday, February 4







Milwaukee, WI Thursday, February 6





Indianapolis, IN Monday, February 10





Chicago, IL Wednesday, February 12





Pittsburgh, PA Friday, February 14







Brooklyn, NY Sunday, February 16









Newark, NJ Tuesday, February 18





Louisville, KY Thursday, February 20





Cleveland, OH Saturday, February 22





Charlottsville, VA Tuesday, February 25





Greensboro, NC

Rod Wave

Blessed with a special singing voice and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The St. Petersburg native, who has amassed over 21 billion streams to date, joined Taylor Swift as the only 2 artists to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021-2023. Rod's last album, Nostalgia, topped the chart 2 weeks in a row and cemented his status as one of the pioneers of "pain music." He first erupted onto the scene with the viral 4x-platinum "Heart On Ice," which culminated a prolific run of 3 full-length projects in a 12 month span. His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches," and the follow up, SoulFly, became Rod's first-ever #1 Billboard charting album. Known for his fiercely loyal fanbase, Rod's extensive touring history includes 2 consecutive nationwide arena tours, grossing tens of millions of dollars on the road.

Grizzly Touring

Grizzly Touring is the result of a powerful collaboration between AG Touring, Mammoth, and CTS Eventim, combining their unique strengths to create a dynamic force in the live event industry. AG Touring, based in Atlanta, Georgia, brings extensive expertise in club and tour promotions, with a proven track record of quality business practices, innovative marketing strategies, and an acute eye for talent that resonates with audiences. Since its launch in 2006, Mammoth has made its mark producing a wide range of events, from national tours to major festivals, with offices across the U.S. in Lawrence, Kansas City, New York, Los Angeles, and the Pacific Northwest. CTS Eventim, holding a majority stake in both companies, enhances the partnership by providing access to its vast global network, offering world-class expertise in live events, ticketing services, and logistical support. This collaboration further strengthens Eventim Live's presence in the U.S. market,

aligning AG Entertainment's marketing acumen with Mammoth's production capabilities, and leveraging Eventim's international reach to bring top-tier tours and events to American audiences and beyond. Together, they form Grizzly Touring, a powerhouse in live entertainment poised to redefine the concert and festival experience on a global scale.

