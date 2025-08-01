عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يلتقي بالرئيس القبرصي


1/8/2025 3:26:12 PM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يلتقي بالرئيس القبرصي "نيكوس خريستودوليدس" في إطار الاجتماع الثاني للجنة الحكومية العليا المشتركة بين مصر وقبرص.

توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN08012025004934011406ID1109069836


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search