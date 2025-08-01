الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يلتقي بالرئيس القبرصي
السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يلتقي بالرئيس القبرصي "نيكوس خريستودوليدس" في إطار الاجتماع الثاني للجنة الحكومية العليا المشتركة بين مصر وقبرص.
