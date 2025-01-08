Zelensky Urges To Put Russia Under Pressure Following Strike On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia and emphasized the need to exert pressure on Russia for its acts of terror.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on .

"Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. It was a deliberate strike on the city. As of now, dozens of people are reported wounded. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Tragically, we know of 13 people killed," Zelensky stated.

He extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, warning that the death toll could rise.

into 1

"There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer. Russia must be put under pressure for its terror. The protection of lives in Ukraine must be supported. Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace," the Ukrainian President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack claimed the lives of 13 people, while 18 other were injured.