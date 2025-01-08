Victory Select Launches Cutting-Edge GLP-1 & Vitamin B6 Weight Loss Medication In Texas, Shipped Directly To Patients’ Homes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marble Falls, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Falls, Texas -

New telemedicine solution offers accessible, personalized weight management.

Victory Select , the telemedicine division of Victory Medical, announced its latest innovation: an that pairs the hormone GLP-1 (shown to help regulate appetite) with B6 (which supports and metabolism). Building on more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Victory Medical continues its mission of making healthcare more accessible through telemedicine and home delivery services across Texas.

"Our goal is to make health and wellness as accessible and manageable as possible for our patients," said Dr. Franklin, Founder & Medical Director of Victory Select. "By combining scientifically backed ingredients with the convenience of telemedicine, we hope to empower individuals to take control of their health in a way that works best for them."

How It Works

Patients begin by sharing their health history and goals with the Victory Select health team, who ensure the plan is safe and appropriate.Once approved, the medication is shipped directly to the patient's Texas home, offering a private and convenient option without needing in-person consultations help fine-tune the approach for each individual patient.

"GLP-1 helps regulate hunger signals to the brain, meaning you feel full sooner," explained Dr. Simmons, Victory Select Care Team Provider "Paired with Vitamin B6 to support metabolism, this combination is proving effective in helping patients manage their weight more comfortably."

Victory Select's personalized approach extends beyond weight management to include hormone replacement therapy , longevity, sleep disorder treatments, anxiety management, and more. Each plan is supported by in-house physicians and custom supplements from their on-site compounding pharmacy.

"Before trying Victory Select, I struggled to maintain consistent weight loss," said Maria G., a Victory Select patient. "The convenience of telemedicine and continuous support has made a big difference in my results."

All medications are prescribed under physician supervision to ensure safe and effective use. Victory Select does not accept health insurance at the moment but can provide a super bill for patients who wish to seek reimbursement directly from their insurance provider. The company accepts HSA and FSA accounts and offers financing options to help make treatments more accessible.

"We're committed to simplifying the healthcare process while maintaining a high standard of care," Dr. Franklin said. "Our new approach to weight management reflects this commitment, combining innovation, personalization, and convenience to improve outcomes for our patients."

For more information about Victory Select's weight loss medication in Texas and telemedicine services, viewers are encouraged to visit the website.

Victory Select's services are available statewide in Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Their telemedicine platform removes geographic barriers, providing flexible and reliable healthcare for a wide range of needs.







