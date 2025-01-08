Stihl Named America's Most Trusted Chainsaw And Leaf Blower In 2025 Lifestory Research Studies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Studies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stihl has been recognized as the most trusted brand in two highly competitive outdoor equipment categories, leading the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Chainsaw Study and the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Leaf Blower Study, according to Lifestory Research. This dual distinction highlights Stihl's strong consumer trust among these key consumer segments in the outdoor product categories.Stihl Named Most Trusted Chainsaw Brand in 2025 America's Most Trusted® Chainsaw StudyStihl has been recognized as the most trusted chainsaw brand in the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Chainsaw Study, earning the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.0. This marks the second consecutive year that Stihl has secured the top spot in the study, which surveys consumers actively shopping for chainsaws. The study, conducted by Lifestory Research, is based on the opinions of 3,108 consumers across the United States, who rated the most recognized chainsaw brands, including Stihl, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Troy-Bilt, Remington, and Echo.For more information about the study, visitStihl Named Most Trusted Leaf Blower Brand in 2025 America's Most Trusted® Leaf Blower StudyStihl has been recognized as the most trusted leaf blower brand in the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Leaf Blower Study, achieving the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.7. This marks the second consecutive year that Stihl has secured the top spot, surpassing other leading brands in the category. The ranking is based on the opinions of 3,016 U.S. consumers who were surveyed over the past 12 months. These consumers, who were actively considering a leaf blower purchase, rated Stihl and other popular brands in the category.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

