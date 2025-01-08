(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Surge in data security breaches in enterprises and increase in regulatory compliances are factors that drive growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " The Risk Analytics Market is Expected to Generate USD 65,253.66 Million by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 17.40%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global risk analytics market size was valued at $18,253.49 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $65,253.66 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.40% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 237 Pages) at:Rise in stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid growth of IoT landscape, and increase in adoption of risk analytics among financial institutions fuel the growth of the global risk analytics market. On the other hand, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from developing economies, and integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics are expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the industry.The global risk analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME's). In terms of application, the market is classified into marketing & sales, legal, finance and workforce management. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, construction, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three fourths of the global risk analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. The risk analytics solutions are cheaper and faster to deploy which drives the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services propels the growth of the market.Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global risk analytics market. This attributed to the increase in the adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by the on-premise model. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the estimated period, owing to the different services provided by the cloud.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on geography, North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global risk analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. This is due to increase in the cyber-attacks, financial theft and data theft. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in growing IT spending among enterprise among developing economies and growing adoption of fast-moving and disruptive business models.Frontrunners in the industryMerrill Corporation LtdShareVaultVault Rooms Inc.Drooms GmbHEthos dataFirmex CorporationIntralinks Holdings Inc.Brainloop AGCaplinked Inc.Citrix Systems Inc.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (237 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market :2. Law Enforcement Software Market :3. Smart Government Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.