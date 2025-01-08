Purina Puppy Chow And Kitten Chow Launch Search For Chief Snuggle Officers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new Chief Snuggle Officers will be tasked with leading the charge in promoting good nutrition, growth, and, of course, lots of play. No prior executive experience is necessary - just a passion for snuggles and a knack for inspiring others; the CSOs will create a positive atmosphere simply by being their adorable selves. Qualifications for the ideal candidates include:



Must have experience in being adorable for the camera.

Ability to provide quality snuggles (start time is negotiable).

Must calm anxious humans with their cuteness and charm. Tail wagging or purring skills are strongly appreciated, but no further training (crate, litterbox or obedience) is required.

How to Enter

Applications for the Chief Snuggle Officers will be open from

January 8 to January 24, 2025. Interested applicants (and their humans) can apply by visiting

Applications for the Chief Snuggle Officers will be open from January 8 to January 24, 2025. Interested applicants (and their humans) can apply by visiting Purina's website, providing a photo (maximum 2 photos) of their kitten or puppy, and sharing why they would be the perfect fit for the role. The puppy or kitten featured in the photo(s) must be under 12 months (or up to 24 months for large breed puppies) of age at the time of submission.

Three puppies and three kittens will be selected as finalists, and from

February 17 to March 3, 2025, the public will vote for their favorite puppy and kitten finalists to be crowned the Chief Snuggle Officers. In addition to selecting the winners, voters will also select an animal shelter to receive a

$25,000 donation on behalf of the CSOs and Purina Puppy and Kitten Chow. Winners will be announced in late March 2025.

Proper Nutrition for Puppy and Kitten Growth

The early stages of puppies and kittens' lives are crucial for their development, making proper nutrition essential for their growth.

"The first twelve months (or 24 months for larger puppy breeds) are a crucial developmental period for puppies and kittens, when they grow the most physically and mentally, learning new skills and exploring the world around them," said Purina veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris. "Purina Puppy and Kitten Chow include nutrients for healthy development that are especially important for the first year, including more protein to support their growing muscles, DHA for brain and vision development, calcium for strong bones, and antioxidants to support a healthy immune system."

The Chief Snuggle Officers will serve as reminders and inspiration for pet owners to give their puppies and kittens the right support and nutrition so they can live long and happy lives.

To learn more about Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow or to enter the Chief Snuggle Officer contest, visit

For more information, visit Purina's website.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina

PetCare

creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

