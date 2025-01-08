Longer Cruises And Access To More Than 50 UNESCO Sites Dazzle In Holland America Line's 2026-2027 Australia, New Zealand And Asia Seasons

Discover Australia and New Zealand Aboard Noordam



Those dreaming of travelling to the Land Down Under can board Noordam for in-depth explorations of the region, including on three Legendary Voyages. At the beginning and end of the 2026-27 season, those looking to add some island allure to their vacation can sail on two unique Legendary South Pacific Crossings in October 2026 (34 days, Seattle to Sydney ) or March 2027 (29 days, Sydney to Seattle ).

And a 35-Day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation , sailing Nov. 15, 2026, provides the ultimate Aussie experience with calls all around the country, including the hard-to-reach western coast, as well as four ports in Papua New Guinea. Overnight calls in Freemantle (Perth) and Hobart as well as late-night calls in Adelaide, Philip Island and Melbourne give guests extra time to experience the local culture and cuisine.

"The 35-Day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation is one of our deepest explorations of Australia. Guests have the chance to see all the country has to offer, including its iconic wildlife such as kangaroos and koalas," said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president of revenue planning and analytics. "And for those who are looking to sample the region on a shorter sailing, our popular Australia and New Zealand cruises provide a great opportunity."

A variety of 14-day Australia and New Zealand itineraries , open-jaw between Auckland and Sydney, each calling at eight ports as well as Milford Sound and Fiorldand National Park, are available between January and March 2027. And for a special end to 2026, guests can embark on a 14-Day South Australia Discovery Holiday , celebrating both Christmas and the New Year aboard Noordam.

Explore Asia Aboard Westerdam

Westerdam will sail Holland America Line's 2026-2027 Asia season , which starts earlier than it ever has before. Highlighting the season is the return of the popular 28-Day Legendary Coral Triangle & Great Barrier Reef , sailing to the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia roundtrip from Singapore. Departing January 3, 2027, the voyage takes guests to the Coral Triangle-home to more than 75% of the world's coral species, including two days of scenic cruising of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Guests will also enjoy close-up encounters with the Batu Tara and Krakatau volcanos, where they may see some of nature's most stunning shows. And an overnight call in Bali allows guests more time to take in one of Indonesia's most iconic islands.

Also notable this season is that more than half of the itineraries depart from Tokyo, making it easy for guests to add days in the vast metropolis ahead of their sailing. From those ports, guests can choose between 13- and 14-day Circle Japan cruises or a 14-Day Japan and South Korea Discovery .



Additionally, several 14-Day Far East Discovery cruises are available open-jaw between Hong Kong and Singapore, and a 14-Day The Philipphies, Tawain and Japan cruise is available departing from Hong Kong.



"We know that the majority of our guests traveling to Asia want cruises that are 14 days or longer, allowing them to more authentically connect with the destination. These carefully curated cruises provide the opportunity to do just that both on board and ashore," said Grigsby. "On the ship, they'll experience culinary delights like Peking duck and South Korean street food. And tours ashore can provide a tailored experience for each guest depending on what they want to experience. Those looking for something truly special can spend 2–3 days on land exploring Thailand's Ayutthaya City, Cambodia's Angkor, and other UNESCO World Heritage sites."

8 Metropolitan Departure Ports: Sydney, Australia; Vancouver, Canada; Hong Kong, China; Tokyo, Japan; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; Auckland, New Zealand; Singapore; and Seattle, Washington.

Overnight Ports: Shanghai, China; Incheon (Seoul), South Korea; Osaka (Kobe), Japan; Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; Bali, Indonesia; Fremantle (Perth) and Hobart, Australia; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

8 Late-Night Ports: Hiroshima, Japan; Shanghai, China; Adelaide, Hobart, Phillip Island and Melbourne, Australia; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Collectors' Voyages Combine Non-Repeating Itineraries

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate exploration of Australia, New Zealand and Asia. These artfully crafted journeys combine back-to-back sailings-up to 69 days-enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering natural wonders and far-flung adventures.

For a limited time, when guests book 2026-2027 Australia, New Zealand and Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included-plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by March 31, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

In 2026, guests also have the opportunity to explore Australia, New Zealand and Asia on one of two Grand Voyages. Volendam will sail the 2026 Grand World Voyage , calling at nearly two dozen ports in Australia, New Zealand and Asia-including six overnights in exciting cities like Sydney and Nagasaki, Japan. Guests will also experience bucket-list destinations like Easter Island, Chile; Adamstown, Pitcairn Island; and a four-day Antarctica Experience.

Zaandam will sail the 2026 Grand Australia and New Zealand , roundtrip from San Diego, calling at 42 ports in Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii and the South Pacific, including a rare call in Bora Bora.

