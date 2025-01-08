Strong Portfolio Expansion: Nextwind Acquires 12 Wind Farms In Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expansion at the beginning of the year: NeXtWind, the leading provider of optimized hubs using existing onshore wind farms in Germany, has acquired twelve wind farms located in western, northern and eastern Germany. Their current generating capacity of 140 MW will be expanded by NeXtWind to well over 300 MW through repowering and further optimizations. The Berlin-based company thus increases its total repowering capacity of renewable energy to 1,400 MW, which is equivalent to substituting approx. 1.5 nuclear power plant reactors. Therefore, NeXtWind will be able to supply around 1 million households in Germany with green electricity every year.NeXtWind is acquiring the wind farms in a share deal from Nadara, one of the largest Independent Power Producers (IPP) of onshore wind farms in Europe. The wind farms were built between 2007 and 2011 and therefore have a high repowering potential using technology advancements of the past 15 years.“This acquisition is a huge milestone for NeXtWind, and also a further step for the energy transition in Germany,” said Lars Meyer, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of NeXtWind.“We are building the next generation of flexible energy infrastructure to drive the transition to a decarbonized, decentralized, and digitalized energy system that meets the growing demand for clean power from energy-intensive applications such as AI, as well as the electrification of mobility and the heating sector.”2024 has been a breakthrough year for NeXtWind – in terms of underlying assets, repowering potential and team growth. The company has expanded its repowering capacity to 1.4 GW. The portfolio currently consists of 230 (previously 160) wind turbines in 37 wind farms. The optimized wind farms will generate several times more energy. NeXtWind is aiming for a generation potential of 3,000 MW by 2028.NeXtWind focuses on optimizing existing wind energy sites with outdated turbines, replacing the turbines with more efficient ones, and expanding the sites through constructive and trustful cooperation with the local communities to install additional turbines on the site. By co-locating complementary and flexible technologies, the energy output can be further increased and managed. Previously focused on northern and eastern Germany, the footprint is now being strengthened in western Germany.NeXtWind was advised on this transaction by Augusta & Co (Buy-Side advisory), Watson Farley & Williams and AKD (Legal), PricewaterhouseCoopers (Finance & Tax), TÜV SÜD (Technical & Yield), Marsh (W&I), Enervis (Market) and AON (Insurance).About NeXtWindNeXtWind is a leading renewable energy company that originally specialized in onshore wind farm repowering. NeXtWind was founded in 2020 and has offices in Berlin and London. The fast-growing company currently employs over 80 people. With a strong funding base of USD 750 million (investors: Sandbrook Capital, PSP Investments, IMCO), NeXtWind is well positioned to successfully meet the challenges of the energy transition.NeXtWind combines decades of experience in the wind and energy industry, specialized green finance and transaction expertise, and the commitment of leading investors to sustainability. The company aims to become the leading provider of optimized distributed climate infrastructure in Europe.Learn more at .

