Oatey Co. Introduces Expanded Line Of Pipe Support Solutions To Streamline Installations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading in the plumbing industry, has expanded its pipe support product line with the introduction of additional in-wall bracketing systems, pipe clamps and accessories . Designed to meet the evolving needs of professional plumbers, these innovative solutions simplify installations, improve efficiency, and enhance jobsite flexibility.

Oatey's latest pipe support offerings include ready-to-install kits with pre-assembled components, delivering fewer parts than competitors for reduced complexity and handling on the jobsite. These products support PEX, copper, and CPVC pipes, providing durability and versatility for residential and light commercial plumbing applications. Among the most innovative products in the line are:



Sliding Wall Bracket Stub-Out Kits , designed to provide unmatched flexibility and ease of installation. Featuring an extendable bracket, the kits adjust effortlessly to accommodate various stud widths without the need for measuring or cutting. With a simple thumb-screw adjustment, stub-outs slide into position quickly, eliminating the need for additional tools and reducing installation time. For PEX applications, the kits include a unique bend support that securely snaps the pipe into place, ensuring a struggle-free experience without kinking. Pre-assembled components further simplify the process, saving time and reducing complexity on the jobsite. Self-Closing Pipe Clamps , offering a streamlined solution for securing pipes quickly and reliably. Their push-to-install mechanism allows pipes to be easily secured by simply pushing them into the clamp, reducing installation effort. The clamps feature an interlocking design, which combines with the dual wall bracket accessory to enable the precise spacing of hot and cold water lines for multiple-pipe installations. Designed for versatility, they are compatible with wood or metal studs, sliding wall brackets, and struts. Additionally, these clamps meet ASTM E-84 plenum rating standards, delivering reliable performance for a wide range of applications.

In addition to the Sliding Wall Bracket Stub-Out Kits and Self-Closing Pipe Clamps, the expanded lineup includes Light Angled Wall Bracket Kits , Cushion and Strut Pipe Clamps , Combo Pipe Clamps and a variety of adaptors and stub-out clamps for PEX, CPVC and copper pipes. These solutions offer unmatched flexibility, durability and ease of installation for any jobsite.

“At Oatey, we are committed to delivering solutions that make plumbing installations faster, safer, and more efficient,” said Wyatt Kilmartin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Oatey.“Our new pipe support solutions make the job simpler for pros, helping them save time and enabling consistent, high-quality results.”

About Oatey Co.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

