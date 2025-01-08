Release Of Reloaded Version Of Pushpa 2: The Rule Postponed To Jan 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) The reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, will now release on January 17 instead of the earlier announced date of January 11.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film, took to their social timelines to announce the new date of release of the reloaded version, which will feature an additional 20 minutes.

In a post on X, the production house said,“Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from 17th January and not from 11th January as planned earlier.”

Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi, the production house also said,“The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistleworthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release.

In fact, on Monday, the makers officially announced that the film had made a whopping ₹1831 crore, making it the Indian cinema industry's biggest hit with the highest ever collection for a movie in India. What is more interesting is that the film took a mere 32 days to gross this amount.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.