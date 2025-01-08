Lapsafe® To Showcase Award-Winning Technology At Bett UK 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- London, UK – December 2024LapSafe® , the UK's leading provider of intelligent charging and storage solutions, is excited to announce its participation at Bett UK 2025, the world's largest EdTech event. Taking place from 22nd to 24th January 2025 at ExCeL London, Bett UK will bring together thousands of educators and innovators to explore the latest solutions shaping the future of education.Visitors can find LapSafe® at stand ND50, where we will showcase our pioneering Smart Lockers, mobile trolleys, and storage cabinets designed to empower educational institutions with innovative solutions that:.Enable seamless 24/7 device loaning without staff intervention..Support Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives to enhance learning flexibility.Bett Award RecognitionLapSafe® is proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the Ahead by Bett – Further and Higher Education Technology Award, recognising our commitment to delivering sustainable, customer-centric solutions that transform technology management in education.Experience Live Demonstrations of Smart TechnologyDiscover the power of our Smart Lockers, powered by the highly secure and customisable ONARKEN® platform. This cloud-based software streamlines workflows to improve operational efficiency. Key features include:.Device Loaning: Automate the loan and return of devices..Drop Off and Collect: Enable secure, contactless exchanges for devices and packages..IT Service Desk Management: Simplify and accelerate IT repairs and replacements..Personal Locker Space: Provide flexible storage for hybrid workspaces.With seamless integration into third-party applications, ONARKEN® ensures effortless campus-wide deployment, offering flexibility and adaptability tailored to each organisation's needs.For organisations not requiring Smart Lockers, LapSafe® also offers a range of charging and storage solutions, including mobile trolleys, desk units, and standalone lockers, with a variety of locking options to suit diverse requirements.Introducing the ChargeLiteTM USB-C RangeLapSafe® will also debut its new ChargeLiteTM USB-C range, equipped with advanced USB-C Power Delivery (PD) technology for fast, reliable charging of modern devices. Designed for flexibility and simplicity, this range offers:.Rapid Charging: USB-C PD technology ensures compatibility with the latest devices, future-proofing your investment..LED Indicator Charging Cables: Built-in LEDs confirm devices are securely connected and charging..LED Charge Status Repeater: Easily monitor charging progress with clear status updates.The ChargeLiteTM USB-C range is available as mobile trolleys, desk units, and standalone lockers, making it the perfect solution for any educational environment.Join LapSafe® at Bett UK 2025LapSafe® invite you to visit stand ND50 to explore its full range of innovative solutions. Meet the friendly team, experience live demonstrations, and discover how LapSafe® can help you streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience..Dates: 22nd–24th January 2025.Location: ExCeL London, Stand ND50Secure your tickets now at bettshow and don't miss the chance to see the future of EdTech in action.We look forward to welcoming you at Bett UK 2025!

