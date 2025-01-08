Alpha Liquid Terminal Debuts First Dedicated Web3 Node On Chromeos To Power AI Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Alpha Liquid Terminal integrates a dedicated hardware node with high-performance features specially designed for agentic research, signals, and trade execution of digital assets

LAS VEGAS, NV [CES], Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazing digital asset organization Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is launching the first ChromeOS Web3 node that will power the new Alpha Liquid Terminal , a new modular, AI agentic research and trading for cryptocurrencies, real-world digital assets, and other tradable asset classes. Alpha Liquid Terminal integrates centralized and decentralized research, trading, and data in a modular framework never seen before in the financial industry, bringing the power of AI agents to the active trading community.





ALTx-CLT ChromeOS

As an agentic-based system, Alpha Liquid Terminal will have an enhanced CPU running on ChromeOS that is specifically designed for active cryptocurrency and digital asset trading, research, and data aggregation. Its modular architecture, allowing users to curate and embed customized charts, trading algorithms, and compliance controls, allows institutional asset managers, funds, and active traders a protected sandbox leveraging agentic technologies to deploy across the crypto and trading ecosystems.

The Alpha Liquid Terminal hardware will reward customers for participating in a decentralized contribution pathway on blockchain as a node consensus provider. ALTx tokens will be“mined” via the hardware nodes as the terminal provides a portion of the decentralized infrastructure to govern the ALTX token.



“ChromeOS has never been hacked and presents the safest option for running an Alpha Liquid Terminal node. CTL's Chromebox makes it possible to run a Chrome-based node out of the box, along with other features that will be available only on these hardware terminals,” said Enzo Villani, CEO/Founder, Alpha Liquid Terminal.

“It's exciting that Alpha Liquid Terminal has selected the CTL All-In-One ChromeOS solution to demonstrate their new application at CES,” said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL.“Powered by our Chromebox with i7 processing and featuring our newest high-def monitor, this system is powerful, cyber secure, and ready for any cloud-computing challenge.”



The Alpha Liquid Terminal is a module aggregator that allows users to add multiple, customizable modules, including news feeds, wallets and trading bots trained on a variety of sources, integrated into a single, unified interface, with a focus on security and user experience.

Key features include AI-generated insights through personalized agents that deliver breaking news, trades, and token movements, all in real time. The Alpha Liquid Terminal will consolidate information from various digital asset tools, including news outlets, OTC trading platforms, centralized exchanges (CEXs), and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to deliver a new kind of financial intelligence tool to institutional traders and active traders.

Alpha Liquid Terminal's development team is a powerhouse of AI and FinTech expertise, drawn from enterprise technology consultancy Intelagen. These digital engineers bring a wealth of experience from tenure at industry giants like Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte, and Nasdaq. The executive team and advisors have built multiple financial technology platforms and exchanges for companies including Nasdaq, NYSE, Thomson Reuters, UBS, Citi, and CME.

For more information, please visit .

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx) is a cutting-edge modular trading platform designed for crypto enthusiasts and institutional traders. Powered by advanced AI agents, ALTx simplifies and optimizes trading strategies across a wide range of liquid assets, including cryptocurrencies. The platform delivers unparalleled speed, scalability, and customization, empowering users to trade with confidence in a volatile market. Learn more at altx.financ

About Intelagen

Intelagen is a leading digital engineering consultancy that builds and implements innovative and transformative solutions for clients that deliver real results. As a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, Intelagen leverages its deep expertise in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, data engineering, and cloud computing to help clients thrive in the evolving digital landscape. Learn more at .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35-plus years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL helps customers innovate what's next, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information, visit .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered digital assets. With deep knowledge and expertise, ATH invests in and advises innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. Renowned for its detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives, the company works closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns. ATH's mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Its ultimate vision is to foster an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy.

