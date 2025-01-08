Veteran Leaders In Business And Pharma Join Eyam Health's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eyam is proud to announce the appointments of Mary Filippelli and Lana Hoogenboom to its Board of Directors. The additions of Mary and Lana highlight Eyam's ongoing commitment to strengthening its focus on business development and governance excellence.Mary Filippelli: A Global Executive Driving Strategic Growth and Governance ExcellenceEyam is proud to welcome Mary Filippelli to its Board of Directors. With decades of experience as a senior executive and corporate director, Mary is a proven leader in driving organizational transformation, operational excellence, and governance across major global organizations.Mary has held key executive positions, including Vice Chair and Managing Partner at Deloitte Canada, where she led the Deloitte's customer experience strategy, implementing innovative solutions that delivered substantial revenue growth. Her prior executive global roles at Lloyds Banking Group and KPMG further demonstrate her ability to navigate complex global environments, accelerate market expansion and deliver impactful results. Mary's board experience includes public, private and not-for profit boards, where she is considered a financial expert.“Mary's wealth of experience in governance and strategic transformation will be invaluable as Eyam continues to expand its global impact,” Eyam Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Thomas remarked.“Her proven leadership and deep expertise in driving organizational excellence make her a tremendous asset to our Board and to our mission of revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge innovation.”Responding to her appointment, Mary commented,“I am honored to join Eyam's Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company. Eyam's commitment to addressing global health challenges with transformative technologies aligns perfectly with my passion for driving meaningful change and fostering sustainable growth. I look forward to contributing to Eyam's ambitious vision.”Lana Hoogenboom: A Leader Driving Pharma Revenue Growth and Market ExpansionEyam is delighted to announce Lana Hoogenboom to the Board. Lana brings a wealth of experience in sales strategy, business development, and global market expansion. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive revenue growth and scale operations in competitive industries. Lana has held pivotal roles at pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen and Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical where she leveraged her deep understanding of the market to develop innovative sales processes and increase market share. During her career, she identified new business opportunities, implemented customer-centric strategies, and drove product adoption in competitive therapeutic areas. During her tenure, Lana focused on collaborating with cross-functional teams to successfully launch new products and establish long-term customer relationships.Regarding Lana's appointment, Thomas noted,“Lana's exceptional track record in sales strategy and market expansion will be instrumental as we work to bring Eyam's innovations to the patients and markets that need them most. Her insights and expertise will help us scale our impact and realize the full potential of our advanced platforms.”Regarding her appointment to the Eyam Board, Lana remarked,“I'm excited to join Eyam's Board of Directors and to contribute to the commercialization of its groundbreaking technologies. Eyam's focus on innovation and accessibility presents a unique opportunity to make a significant difference in healthcare worldwide, and I'm eager to support that journey.”These new appointments come on the heels of Eyam's recent announcement of its name change to Eyam Health, signaling an inflection point in Eyam's growth and maturity of its mission and vision.About Eyam:Eyam Health is a leader in the development and commercialization of advanced vaccine and therapeutic enabling technologies. With a focus on four critical areas-infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health-Eyam seeks to revolutionize health solutions across the globe. Founded in 2020, Eyam's innovative platforms, including the Gemini and Jennerator technologies, continue to shape the future of medicine. The company is committed to carrying forward the legacy of Eyam's historic namesake by developing transformative solutions that address the world's most pressing health challenges.

