Azerbaijan And Northern Cyprus Universities Expand Collaboration
Qabil Ashirov
In a significant step towards bolstering educational ties, the
rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction
(AzMİU), Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, met with the rector of the
Eastern Mediterranean University (DAU) of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, Professor Hasan Kılıç.
Azernews reports that the meeting focused on
the development of educational relations between Azerbaijan and
Northern Cyprus. Key topics of discussion included expanding
collaboration in scientific research, student and faculty
exchanges, organizing summer schools, and conducting joint seminars
and conferences.
During the meeting, the rectors exchanged information about the
priorities and development strategies of their respective
universities. The discussions culminated in the signing of a
cooperation memorandum covering the aforementioned areas.
It is worth noting that the collaboration between AzMİU and DAU
has been successfully ongoing for several years. From 2011 to 2014,
70 students and faculty members from AzMİU participated in DAU's
summer school programs. In 2023, a DAU student studied at AzMİU,
further strengthening the ties between the institutions.
The February meeting of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS)
in Istanbul and the subsequent May meeting hosted by AzMİU provided
extensive opportunities for discussing cooperation between the two
universities. Plans for future joint activities and further
development of educational connections are underway within the
framework of this collaboration.
This partnership underscores a commitment to enhancing
educational standards and research capabilities, reflecting a
shared vision for fostering academic excellence and innovation. The
ongoing and future collaborative efforts are poised to benefit both
universities, contributing to the broader goal of advancing higher
education in the region.
