A Sex Worker Fights Herself Fighting Against The Odds In ‘Chidiya Udd’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming crime drama series 'Chidiya Udd' was unveiled on Wednesday. It follows the story of a sex worker and her aspirations while she puts up a lone fight in the big bad underbelly of the city.

The series stars Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Qadir Khan, said,“The world of 'Chidiya Udd' is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience and the audience will love it.”

The story follows a young woman caught in the crossfire of criminals and shifting alliances. Seher (essayed by Bhoomika Meena) is a young woman from Rajasthan, and has to confront the harsh world of Mumbai. The series explores her fight to break free from the chains that bind her, while revealing the harsh realities of life.

Bhoomika Meena, who portrays the role of Seher, added,“Portraying Seher has been an incredible journey. She is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through. 'Chidiya Udd' is a powerful story of survival, and I hope the audience finds themselves drawn to Seher's spirit and the choices she makes along the way”.

Sikandar Kher said,“The world of Chidiya Udd is grey, where every decision comes with consequences. It's a place where power, loyalty, and survival are at the forefront, and I've loved exploring the dynamics of my character within this environment. This series is filled with intense moments, and I believe it will leave the audience on the edge of their seats as they witness these characters fight for their very survival”.

The series is produced by Harman Baweja, Vicky Bahri, and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. 'Chidiya Udd' is set to stream on January 15 on Amazon MX Player.