RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival: Celebrates Memories, Art, and Culture this February●Under the patronage of Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and of Ras Al Khaimah, the annual Festival runs from 31 January - 28 February, 2025.●This year's Festival celebrates the theme of 'Memory' and pays homage to its beauty, inviting artists on a journey of introspection, healing and connection.●The Festival features thematic weekends, artistic activities, culinary experiences, guided tours, live performances and art exhibitions.The Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival, the region's premier celebration of arts and culture, returns with renewed creative energy, showcasing works of over 100 artists alongside an immersive program featuring thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, art and heritage tours, films, and authentic cultural experiences.The 13th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival, presented by Aldar, opens to the public on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 9:00PM at the iconic Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village. As the last remaining pearling village, this heritage site provides the perfect backdrop for the Festival, where creativity meets tradition.Curated by the award-winning Alfio Tommasini, this year's edition embraces 'Memory' as the theme and invites visitors to explore how the past shapes the present and guides the future. Visitors are encouraged to delve into collective and personal memories that can link to a place, a person, an experience, or a story. From immersive installations and cinematic storytelling to heritage-inspired culinary adventures, this year's Festival celebrates the power of remembrance and reinvention, showcasing connections between artists, audiences and communities. Embracing the emirate's identity as the 'Land of Opportunities' and a hidden gem for adventure, history and culture, the event highlights Ras Al Khaimah as a global hub for artistic expression.New for 2025 is the addition of Memory Lane, which invites visitors to wander along Zone C to Ahmed bin Omran villa, where they can admire a curated collection of artworks from past Festival winners. Another standout feature is the Garden of Self-Reflected Memory, a modern art installation or "house of light" that mirrors the ancient village houses, blending history and architecture with present-day crowds. It conceptually rehabilitates the village by merging old memories with contemporary experiences.Also, not to be missed is Belly of the Beast, an exclusive South African culinary experience led by Chefs Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart. Featuring a surprise tasting menu crafted from sustainable and seasonal ingredients, this one-night-only dinner will take place on March 1, 2025. Tickets are available in advance on the Festival website.Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the return of the award-winning Antica Australis. Led by husband-and-wife team Paolo and Kelly Picarazzi, this pop-up returns for its third year, bringing their renowned Ciociarian dining experience all the way from Australia. Recognized as one of Australia's top ten regional restaurants, Antica Australis offers a unique five-course Italian/Emirati fusion menu using organic, locally sourced ingredients from UAE.The 13th edition of the Festival also promises a series of special thematic weekends featuring interactive workshops, live performances and engaging talks. The Opening Weekend (January 31 - February 2) sets the tone for an unforgettable celebration while the Back in Time Weekend (February 7 - 9) invites visitors to immerse themselves into the past. Family and Pet-Friendly (February 14 - 16) is perfect for families and their furry companions, offering a fun and inclusive experience for all. The Festival concludes with the Cultural Weekend (February 21 - 23), an absolute highlight celebrating Emirati cultural traditions, artisans and artists.For full details, event schedules, latest updates on the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival, and to purchase tickets for exclusive events like Antica Australis and Belly of the Beast, visit .About Ras Al Khaimah ArtSince its inception in 2013 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ras Al Khaimah Art has evolved from a modest gathering of 30 emerging local artists into the Emirate's premier art and cultural showcase. Formerly known as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, our rebranded Ras Al Khaimah Art transcends conventional boundaries, serving as a dynamic creative hub dedicated to nurturing talents, both local and international. We accomplish this through the provision of grants, masterclasses, workshops and year-round events, fostering artistic growth. Curated by award-winning Alfio Tommasini, the 13th edition celebrates the intricate beauty of 'memory' as its theme, inviting introspection, healing, and connection. Highlights include art exhibitions featuring over 100 artists, live performances, workshops, guided tours, and cultural experiences, all designed to celebrate Ras Al Khaimah's rich heritage. For more information, please visit:

