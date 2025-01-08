(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market will surpass US$20.0 billion in 2024
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Integration of Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, in the Aerospace and Defence Sectors
The integration of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, in aerospace and defense offers significant market growth and innovation opportunities. The recent development of the largest metal 3D printer by the U.S. military highlights the sector's increasing recognition of its benefits. Leveraging 3D printing technology provides manufacturers with advantages such as fabricating precise, customized components and complex geometries.
This flexibility optimizes parts for specific applications, enhancing performance and reducing weight. In defense, additive manufacturing enables the production of bespoke parts for military equipment like drones and armored vehicles. Additionally, on-demand spare part production in the field enhances logistical efficiency and minimizes downtime for maintenance.
High Price of Advanced Materials in Aerospace Market
The high price of advanced materials in the aerospace industry poses a significant challenge and hinders market growth. Advanced materials, such as carbon fibre composites, high-performance alloys, and specialized ceramics, often come at a premium cost compared to traditional materials. This increased cost can be attributed to several factors, including the complexity of manufacturing processes, the high research and development expenses involved, and the limited availability of certain materials.
The high price of advanced materials affects multiple aspects of the aerospace market. Firstly, it impacts the manufacturing cost of aircraft and aerospace components. The use of advanced materials in aircraft structures, engines, and other critical systems can significantly increase production expenses. This, in turn, affects the overall cost of aircraft, making them more expensive for manufacturers, airlines, and ultimately, customers.
Key Questions Answered
How is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market evolving? What is driving and restraining the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market? How will each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034? How will the market shares for each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket develop from 2024 to 2034? What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034? Will leading advanced materials in aerospace and defence markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034? Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period? What are the advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects taking place now and over the next 10 years? Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market? Where is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), porter's five forces model, and recent developments.
Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Advancements in Materials Science Drive Innovation and Efficiency in Aerospace and Defence The Increasing Demand for Lightweight Solutions is Fuelling Growth Growing Demand for Highly Precise Advanced Materials in the Aerospace Market
Market Restraining Factors
Navigating Regulatory Compliance in the Aerospace and Defence Materials Industry Specialized Manufacturing Processes and Expertise are Essential for Advanced Materials High Price of Advanced Materials in Aerospace Market
Market Opportunities
Innovations Such as Graphene and Metamaterials offer New Possibilities for Enhancing the Performance of Aerospace and Defence Systems The Integration of Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, in the Aerospace and Defence Sectors
Supply Chain Analysis
Regulatory Framework
Emerging Markets and Megatrends
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Leading companies profiled in the report
Alcoa Corporation AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Arconic Corporation ATI Inc. BASF SE Constellium SE DuPont Formosa Plastics Corporation Hexcel Corporation Huntsman Corporation Kobe Steel, Ltd. Novelis Inc. SGL Carbon SE Solvay Strata Manufacturing PJSC Teijin Limited Thyssenkrupp AG Toray Composite Materials America Victrex plc VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation
Segments Covered in the Report
Industry
Defence Industry
Avionics Materials Laser & Microwave Communications Optical Systems Photonics Lasers Thermal Imaging Weapon Systems
Aerospace Industry
High Performance Alloys Metal Matrix Composites Precision Optics Aerospace Coatings
End Use
Structures & Components Propulsion System & Equipment Other End-uses
Type
Nanomaterials Metamaterials Biomemtic Materials Multi-functional Materials Energy Storage & Generation Materials
North America
Europe
Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
MEA
GCC South Africa Rest of MEA
Companies Featured
