NSF Research Reveals Brits Demand Greater Clarity, Transparency And Standardisation In Food Labelling

(MENAFN- Pressat) Oxford, UK (January 08, 2024) – NSF , a global leader in food safety and quality, announced today the compelling research findings into the state of food labelling practices in the UK, revealing critical insights into consumer expectations and the effectiveness of food labelling practices.

"NSF's research underscores the critical role of food labelling in shaping consumer choices and promoting public in the UK," said Katie Glover, EMEA Manager, Regulatory Affairs and Trading Law at NSF. "As consumer demands evolve, there's a clear need for the food industry to adapt and provide more transparent, accessible, and reliable labelling practices."

The research highlights several challenges, including the complexity of nutritional information, the need for standardised sustainability metrics, and the varying comprehension levels across different age groups.

Key findings:

Consumer engagement is growing: More than three quarters (76%) of UK adults read food labels before purchasing, with this figure rising to 82% among 18–34-year-olds, and almost half (45%) pay more attention to food labelling compared to five years agoLabelling priorities are evolving: Consumers prioritise comprehensive processing information (70%) and detailed allergen information (65%) as the most valuable additions to food labels.Limited understanding: More than a third (36%) of Brits admit to struggling to interpret food labels. Less than half (49%) of adults feel current labels provide sufficient information for making healthy food choices.Sustainability concerns: Only 29% of UK adults believe current food labels adequately address sustainability issues, highlighting a significant gap in consumer expectations.Health claims trust gap: A generational divide exists in the trust of health claims, with 60% of 18–34-year-olds finding them trustworthy compared to only 25% of those over 55.Premium pricing potential: 32% of UK consumers are willing to pay more for products with comprehensive and transparent labelling, with an average premium of 9-12%.

"By prioritising clarity, standardisation, and transparency in food labelling, we can empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their food choices," added Glover. "This not only contributes to better public health outcomes but also fosters a more sustainable food system and builds greater trust between food manufacturers and the British public."

Clearer labelling also presents a win-win situation for both businesses and consumers. For consumers, it empowers them to make more informed choices about their diet and overall well-being. By knowing how food is produced, it empowers everyone to make more informed decisions. This is particularly important given the current health challenges we face, with diet-related risks being the second-largest contributor to years of life lost in the UK.

NSF remains committed to working with the food industry to develop innovative solutions that meet evolving consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. The full whitepaper, offering detailed insights and recommendations, is available on the NSF website.

For more information about food labelling requirements and NSF's services, visit nsf.