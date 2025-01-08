(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 7th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,559 Lowest price per share (pence): 740.00 Highest price per share (pence): 756.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 745.2663

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 745.2663 9,559 740.00 756.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 07 January 2025 08:08:57 110 756.00 XLON 00317840419TRLO1 07 January 2025 08:48:00 110 752.00 XLON 00317848780TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:09:42 100 748.00 XLON 00317853434TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:09:42 9 748.00 XLON 00317853435TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:13:33 62 746.00 XLON 00317854214TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:13:33 47 746.00 XLON 00317854215TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:35:22 105 744.00 XLON 00317859376TRLO1 07 January 2025 09:41:36 108 744.00 XLON 00317861157TRLO1 07 January 2025 10:23:17 216 748.00 XLON 00317868458TRLO1 07 January 2025 10:32:41 108 748.00 XLON 00317868997TRLO1 07 January 2025 10:32:41 112 747.00 XLON 00317868998TRLO1 07 January 2025 10:41:26 112 744.00 XLON 00317869135TRLO1 07 January 2025 11:32:48 11 749.00 XLON 00317870537TRLO1 07 January 2025 12:26:49 96 749.00 XLON 00317872011TRLO1 07 January 2025 12:26:49 11 749.00 XLON 00317872012TRLO1 07 January 2025 12:26:49 107 749.00 XLON 00317872013TRLO1 07 January 2025 12:44:22 25 749.00 XLON 00317872471TRLO1 07 January 2025 12:44:22 86 749.00 XLON 00317872472TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:06:53 210 750.00 XLON 00317873072TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:06:53 124 749.00 XLON 00317873073TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:06:53 97 749.00 XLON 00317873074TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:07:01 106 748.00 XLON 00317873076TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:07:55 111 747.00 XLON 00317873149TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:11:14 112 746.00 XLON 00317873249TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:14:28 6 745.00 XLON 00317873330TRLO1 07 January 2025 13:14:28 101 745.00 XLON 00317873331TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:01:30 427 747.00 XLON 00317874565TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:13:16 325 746.00 XLON 00317875131TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:13:16 108 746.00 XLON 00317875132TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:27:19 325 745.00 XLON 00317875791TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:27:19 108 745.00 XLON 00317875792TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:28:12 362 745.00 XLON 00317875829TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:28:13 56 746.00 XLON 00317875832TRLO1 07 January 2025 14:28:13 387 746.00 XLON 00317875833TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:13 228 746.00 XLON 00317877957TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:13 114 746.00 XLON 00317877958TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:13 114 746.00 XLON 00317877959TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:13 410 746.00 XLON 00317877960TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:13 128 746.00 XLON 00317877961TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:32 26 746.00 XLON 00317878058TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:32 22 746.00 XLON 00317878059TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:32 10 746.00 XLON 00317878060TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:32 51 746.00 XLON 00317878061TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:02:50 112 746.00 XLON 00317878091TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:03:08 4 746.00 XLON 00317878118TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:03:08 22 746.00 XLON 00317878119TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:03:08 82 746.00 XLON 00317878120TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:04:18 426 745.00 XLON 00317878198TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:04:18 152 746.00 XLON 00317878199TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:06:03 107 744.00 XLON 00317878318TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:06:15 42 744.00 XLON 00317878333TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:06:15 63 744.00 XLON 00317878334TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:10:37 18 744.00 XLON 00317878630TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:10:37 96 744.00 XLON 00317878631TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:17:47 1 744.00 XLON 00317879076TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:17:47 113 744.00 XLON 00317879077TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:17:49 3 744.00 XLON 00317879080TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:17:49 107 744.00 XLON 00317879081TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:23:02 61 744.00 XLON 00317879363TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:29:53 222 745.00 XLON 00317879703TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:29:53 111 745.00 XLON 00317879704TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:30:00 106 743.00 XLON 00317879707TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:30:00 3 743.00 XLON 00317879708TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:30:00 108 743.00 XLON 00317879709TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:32:18 44 743.00 XLON 00317879836TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:32:18 182 743.00 XLON 00317879837TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:39:29 110 742.00 XLON 00317880298TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:39:29 110 742.00 XLON 00317880299TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:48:10 107 741.00 XLON 00317880818TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:48:10 106 741.00 XLON 00317880819TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:53:03 223 741.00 XLON 00317881047TRLO1 07 January 2025 15:54:16 106 740.00 XLON 00317881094TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:06:01 337 742.00 XLON 00317881705TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:06:01 149 742.00 XLON 00317881706TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:06:45 105 742.00 XLON 00317881799TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:14:45 105 741.00 XLON 00317882401TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:14:45 104 741.00 XLON 00317882402TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:14:45 105 741.00 XLON 00317882403TRLO1 07 January 2025 16:14:45 104 741.00 XLON 00317882404TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970