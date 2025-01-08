Mahakumbh 2025: Will Steve Job's Wife Laurene Powell Attend The Religious Congregation In Prayagraj?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Only a few days remain for the Mahakumbh, one of the largest and most sacred Hindu gatherings. This religious congregation takes place only once every 12 years, and this time, it will be held from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The UP estimates that around 40 crore to 45 crore visitors, including foreigners, will visit during this period. Several VIPs, VVIPs, and millionaires are also likely to attend the forthcoming Mahakumbh this year.

One such VVIP millionaire expected to attend the Mahakumbh this year is Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. According to media reports, Laurene will observe 'kalpavas' at the Mahakumbh .

According to the media reports, Laurene, the founder and chair of Emerson Collective, is likely to arrive at the MahaKumbh on January 13 and will be staying at the camp of Swami Kaliashananda, the 'Mahamnadleshwar' of Niranjani Akhara.

She is likely to attend the religious congregation until January 29 and take a holy dip during the fair.

Kalpvas is an ancient practice in the Hindu tradition, observed by devotees known as Kalpvasis, during the month from Paush Purnima to Maghi Purnima. During this period, Kalpvasis bathe daily in the Ganga and visit the camps of various seers and saints to listen to sermons and participate in 'bhajan' and 'kirtan' during the Kumbh Mela.



Kalpvasis take a ritual bath in the sacred river Ganga daily, which is considered a purifying act.

They visit camps set up by various saints and seers to listen to sermons and spiritual teachings. Kalpvasis engage in devotional singing (bhajan) and chanting (kirtan) as a form of worship and spiritual practice.



They adopt a simple, austere lifestyle during this period, often living in tents and focusing on spiritual growth.

Many Kalpvasis observe fasts and dedicate time to meditation and prayer to enhance their spiritual discipline. They may also engage in various rituals and offerings as part of their devotion.

All of these Kalpvas practices are performed to purify the mind and body, seek spiritual enlightenment, and attain blessings.