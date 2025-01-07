From Chaos To Stability: How Nexgen Taxes Is Helping Bench Clients Rebuild

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The sudden collapse of Bench has left businesses scrambling, but NexGen Taxes steps in with proven expertise to restore stability and confidence.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sudden and unexpected closure of Bench, once a trusted name in bookkeeping services, had left thousands of small and mid-sized businesses scrambling to manage their finances. With year-end deadlines looming, the abrupt shutdown created chaos and uncertainty for businesses across industries.While the newly formed company, Employer has taken over Bench's operations, the transition has raised more concerns about reliability, given its limited track record and lack of expertise. Businesses burnt by Bench's sudden abrupt closure are looking for proven expertise and stability to navigate these challenging times.“The word on the street is that Bench was selling Accounting and Bookkeeping services but couldn't keep its own books in order and had to close out. Now, it has been bought by Employer that was established just a few days before with focus on 'Recruitment' services, how safe are the clients who are still sticking with Bench” said Nik Gupta, Senior Vice President of Strategy at NexGen Taxes .This is where companies like NexGen Taxes, a well-established platform connecting businesses to certified and experienced bookkeepers and accountants, comes in. Per Gupta, Bench's debacle has resulted in a huge boost of traffic as Bench's customers to learn a lesson and avoid this already bad situation to become even worse.For years, start-ups and small businesses have been leaning to go companies like Bench who have their own proprietary application and blindly trusting them with their books and data. If they could off load one more chose to some provider that would help them focus on running their business, they were ready to try it. However, in the aftermath of this chaos, companies are reassessing their decision and going back to service providers such as NexGen Taxes that provide platform-agnostic services using standard apps such as Quickbooks etc so that if need be businesses can take over their books and don't get crippled like Bench's collapse did.Business like NexGen Taxes are making an all out effort to reach out to clients burnt by Bench episode.“Our mission has always been to provide stability and support to businesses in times of need,” said Nik Gupta, Senior Vice President of Strategy at NexGen Taxes.“With the Bench crisis, our platform is uniquely positioned to help businesses recover and move forward with confidence. We connect them with seasoned professionals who are ready to step in and provide tailored, platform-agnostic services.”Key Features of NexGen Taxes' Platform.Certified Professionals: A vetted network of bookkeepers and accountants ensures quality and reliability..Platform-Agnostic Services: Whether clients use QuickBooks, Xero, or custom systems, NexGen adapts to their needs..Tailored Solutions: From small startups to larger enterprises, NexGen offers customized services designed to stabilize and optimize financial operations.The Immediate NeedThe chaos created by Bench's closure and subsequent acquisition underscores the risks of entrusting critical financial processes to unproven entities. While Employer steps in as the new owner, businesses need experienced partners to navigate immediate challenges. NexGen Taxes stands ready to fill the gap with its established expertise and proven track record.“Businesses cannot afford delays or uncertainty, especially during crucial financial periods,” added Gupta.“We're here to provide the peace of mind and reliability they need to succeed.”NexGen Taxes encourages any business affected by Bench's closure to act now. Financial deadlines are critical, and timely support can make all the difference in maintaining operational stability and compliance.For dependable bookkeeping and accounting support, visit or call (307) 205-9617 today.About NexGen TaxesNexGen Taxes is a leading provider of accounting and tax solutions, connecting businesses with qualified bookkeeping and accounting professionals. With a commitment to excellence and a proven track record, NexGen simplifies financial processes, enabling businesses to focus on growth and success.

