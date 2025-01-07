DNA My Dog And Dreamworks Animation's Dog Man Partner Up To Help Pup Parents Discover What Makes Their Dog A Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DNA My Dog x Dog Man

Dog Man is Part Dog, Part Man, All Hero - Discover the breeds that make your dog a hero! DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man arrives in theaters January 31, 2025.

- Mindy TenenbaumTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DNA My Dog , a leader in canine genetic testing and breed identification, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with DreamWorks Animation in celebration of the theatrical release of the new canine-crime-fighting action-comedy, Dog Man , based on the literary phenomenon by Dav Pilkey.Dog lovers are invited to participate in the“Discover the breeds in your hero” sweepstakes for a chance to win a private hometown screening of Dog Man for up to 200 people, a DNA My Dog test of their choice, and a Dog Man prize pack.Dog Man is part dog, part man, all hero; Now, pet parents can discover the breeds that make their furry friend a hero."The partnership between DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man and DNA My Dog is the perfect merging of DNA technology with a passion for enhancing the well-being of our furry friends.” Said DNA My Dog's CEO, Mindy Tenenbaum.Enter here for a chance to win, and earn additional entries by following the official DNA My Dog and Dog Man Movie Instagram pages, liking the pinned Instagram post, and comment what makes your dog a hero. Entrants may also upload a video or picture of their dog and tag @dnamydog and @dreamworksdogman and include the exact hashtags #dnamydog #DogManMovie #sweepstakes for 50 Additional Entries.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of Canada and the United States who are 18 years or older. Sweepstakes begins Dec. 15/24 at 12am EST and ends Jan. 15/25 at 12am EST. For Official Rules, odds, and prize details, click here.About DNA My DogAs one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine DNA Test, DNA My Dog has had a front row seat into the evolving relationship between people and their dogs. What began as a helpful test offered to shelters quickly expanded to include a best-in-class Canine Allergy Test, the world's only Deceased Dog DNA Test, the development of the first ever, patent pending, Canine Genetic Age test. DNA My Dog uses the latest in CNV technology to pinpoint the breeds in a dog using a database of over 350 breeds with over 99% accuracy.Deeply rooted in the canine rescue community, DNA My Dog partners with hundreds of rescues through their affiliate program, Don't Judge a Breed by its Cover, to provide low-cost DNA testing and help generate funds.More information can be found by visiting DNA My Dog's website and following their Facebook and Instagram pages.About DreamWorks Animation's Dog ManPart dog, part man, all hero.From DreamWorks Animation-creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and The Boss Baby-comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey's New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man.When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve-and fetch, sit and roll over.As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey's latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey's assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah's cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.Dog Man is directed by Emmy winner Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), whose credits include the groundbreaking animated series Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. The film is produced by Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed), who served as co-producer on DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon.Launched in 2016 by Dav Pilkey, the Dog Man Scholastic series now includes 13 books. The series is one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time with more than 60 million copies in print and translations in 47 languages. The series' 2024 releases include Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, which became the #1 bestselling book in the U.S. and internationally, and Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, published December 3, 2024.DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man will be distributed by Universal Pictures and arrives in theaters January 31, 2025. The official trailer can be viewed on YouTube and additional information is available on the film's official website and Instagram page.About DreamWorks AnimationDreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including The Wild Robot, Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

