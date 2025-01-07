Future Electronics Celebrates The Holiday Season With Successful Bake Sale Fundraiser

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Quebec (forpressrelease ) January 7, 2025 – To help usher in the season of giving, global components distributor Future Electronics and its employees have once again come together to spread joy and make a difference in the community. This year's annual Bake Sale was met with tremendous enthusiasm, with all baked goods selling out in just over an hour, underscoring the spirit of generosity and collaboration within the company.



Colleagues in IT and Finance further contributed to the company's Spirit of the Holidays initiative through their own creative fundraising efforts, boosting the impact of this year's holiday donations.



All proceeds from Future Electronics' recent fundraising activities, including the Bake Sale, Book Fair, and other events, will be donated to the West Island Mission de l'Ouest de l'Île. This community-based non-profit organization provides high-quality food assistance and other resources to those facing food insecurity on the West Island of Montreal.



The demand for food assistance in the West Island continues to grow, and organizations like the West Island Mission play a vital role in addressing these challenges. Future Electronics is proud to support the West Island Mission in its mission to create a healthier, more equitable food system through resources, customized training, and community collaboration.



Future Electronics extends its heartfelt thanks to all employees and volunteers who participated in this year's fundraising efforts. Your generosity and dedication embody the true spirit of the holidays and ensure that families in need receive vital support during this meaningful time of year.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



