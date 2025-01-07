(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global train door systems market

size is estimated to grow by USD 488.6 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.5%

during the forecast period. Growing rail passenger traffic due to the growing urbanization

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise in use of and iot in railways. However,

decline in growth of high-speed rail market in US

Key market players include Ayala Corp., Doorspec Inc., EKE Group, Elmesy Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., igus GmbH, IMI Norgren Herion Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jewers Doors Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, Meiller Aufzugturen GmbH, Nabtesco Corp., Pars Komponenty, Polarteknik Oy, Schaltbau Holding AG, Siemens AG, Tamware Oy AB, Trovon Group, Ultimate Europe Transportation Equipment GmbH, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Door Systems Market 2025-2029

Train Door Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 488.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and France Key companies profiled Ayala Corp., Doorspec Inc., EKE Group, Elmesy Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., igus GmbH, IMI Norgren Herion Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jewers Doors Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, Meiller Aufzugturen GmbH, Nabtesco Corp., Pars Komponenty, Polarteknik Oy, Schaltbau Holding AG, Siemens AG, Tamware Oy AB, Trovon Group, Ultimate Europe Transportation Equipment GmbH, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

The railway door system market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation in the industrial automation industry. Rail doors are an essential part of train operations, ensuring safety and security for passengers. Two primary systems drive rail doors: electrical and pneumatic. Electrical systems use electricity as a power source, while pneumatic systems rely on air pressure. Rail door actuators, control units, fail-safe modules, and compressor units are key components of these systems. Safety and security are top priorities, with infrared sensors and other safety features integrated into door systems. High-speed trains, passenger carriages, and metros all benefit from these advancements. Urbanization and rail passenger traffic drive the market's growth. Railways, transportation infrastructure, and rolling stock are all undergoing electrification to increase efficiency and reliability. Manual door systems with levers and handles are being replaced by automatic doors for faster dwell times and improved accessibility, especially for people with disabilities. Environmental concerns and shared transportation are also factors driving the market. Super fast rails, bullet trains, and metros are adopting these advanced door systems to meet environmental norms and improve operational efficiency. In emergency situations, these doors play a crucial role in evacuation and passenger safety.



The railway industry is integrating automation and IoT to create intelligent transport systems. These systems include smart vision systems, geospatial mapping, automatic train doors, sensor integration, and network-centric technology. Trains are equipped with IoT sensors for communication and navigation, fuzzy control, big data analysis, cloud computing, video recognition, and fast charging. These advancements enable trains to sense their surroundings, respond accordingly, and provide better service and safer travel. The future of railways relies on these smart systems, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and passenger experience.



The railway door system market is a significant segment of the industrial automation industry, focusing on rail doors for passenger carriages. Challenges include integrating electrical systems with infrared sensors and pneumatic systems, ensuring safety and security with rail door actuators, compressor units, and control units. Fail-safe modules are crucial for power sources like electricity and air pressure in high-speed trains. Manual door systems with levers and handles are being replaced by automation for efficiency and reliability in train operations. Safety and security are paramount in railway infrastructure, with safety features like sensors and emergency situations requiring quick evacuation. Comfort, dwell times, and accessibility are essential for passengers, especially in urban areas with rail passenger traffic and metros. Environmental concerns and shared transportation necessitate electrification and adherence to environmental norms. Supply chain tailbacks and operational efficiency are ongoing challenges. Super fast rails and bullet trains demand advanced door systems. Passenger safety, evacuation, and disability access are crucial considerations.

.



The US high-speed rail market faces challenges due to insufficient government subsidies, resulting in high operating costs that exceed fare revenue. This situation contrasts with countries like China, Spain, and France, which have more extensive high-speed rail infrastructure. As a result, private players may prioritize freight rail over high-speed rail in the US market. The US's leadership in global freight rail notwithstanding, the high-cost environment for passenger trains may limit profitability in the high-speed rail sector.

This train door systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Electrical train door systems

1.2 Pneumatic train door systems 1.3 Manual train door systems



2.1 Entrance doors 2.2 Internal doors



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Electrical train door systems-

The global train door systems market is experiencing growth due to the expanding high-speed rail networks in regions like China and Japan. APAC and Eastern Europe are key contributors to this growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electrical train door systems in high-speed rail vehicles. These systems offer advantages such as safety through advanced power electronics and software technology, accurate obstruction detection, simplified installation, and higher reliability. Despite the slow growth in North America due to lower investment in high-speed rail vehicles, market consolidation presents opportunities for inorganic growth for electrical train door system manufacturers. For instance, Fuji Electric offers an electronic door system with high-power electronics technologies. Overall, the global train door systems market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Train door systems refer to the automated mechanisms used in railways for opening and closing doors of trains safely and efficiently. These systems are crucial for rail passenger traffic, ensuring the smooth flow of passengers boarding and alighting. Railway doors come in various types, including electrical systems with infrared sensors and pneumatic systems with rail door actuators. The door systems are designed to prioritize safety and security, integrating with the overall automation and efficiency of train operations. Urbanization and the increasing demand for transportation have led to a growing focus on railway infrastructure and rolling stock, making advanced train door systems an essential component. The reliability and safety of these systems are paramount to maintaining the integrity of train operations and providing a positive passenger experience.

Train door systems refer to the mechanical and electrical components that ensure the safe and efficient opening and closing of rail doors on passenger carriages. These systems can be categorized into electrical and pneumatic systems, with rail door actuators and compressor units being key components. Safety and security are paramount in train door systems, with infrared sensors and fail-safe modules ensuring the doors only open when it's safe to do so. The industrial automation industry plays a significant role in the development of these systems, with electricity and power source being essential for their operation. High-speed trains and urbanization have led to an increase in rail passenger traffic, making the efficiency, reliability, and safety of train door systems crucial. Manual door systems, which require human effort through levers and handles, are being phased out in favor of automated systems for improved comfort and dwell times at stations. Railways, transportation, and passenger travel are all impacted by train door systems, with metros and urban transportation infrastructure seeing significant growth. Environmental concerns and shared transportation have also driven the electrification of train door systems, with sensors and safety features being integrated to meet new norms and regulations. Comfort, accessibility, and emergency situations are all factors considered in the design of train door systems, ensuring a safe and efficient travel experience for passengers. Super fast rails, such as bullet trains, require advanced door systems to meet the demands of high-speed travel.

