AWP Safety Recognized Again As One Of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces For Diversity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "AWP Safety delivers safety in our communities and outstanding service to customers, and our team is a reflection of the diverse population we protect," said Michael Shearer, AWP Safety chief human resource officer. "Our team members proudly bring their varied experiences, backgrounds and perspectives to work, and can feel comfortable being themselves. We celebrate the positive impact our team's diversity has on fostering a culture of ownership, trust and teamwork."



Newsweek, in cooperation with data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, scored and ranked companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. based on corporate culture, working environment and reputation for diversity. Methodology included interviews with HR professionals, anonymous online employee surveys and research validation based on publicly available information.

"As companies in the United States continue to navigate the evolving dynamics of the workplace, diversity remains a cornerstone of organizational success and social responsibility. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025,' highlighting companies committed to building inclusive workplaces." – Nancy Cooper – Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek.

AWP was recognized for diversity leadership in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category along with several customers including Entergy, PG&E and Duke. Employee survey responses indicated that AWP is recognized in the industry, beyond its own team, as an employer that respects and values all people.

AWP is comprised of 8,000 team members in the U.S. and Canada. The company is an equal opportunity employer and is proud of its high ratio of employees who are U.S. military veterans representing all branches of service. The company also invests in career development for employees through initiatives like AWP Safety's Women in Leadership Program.







































About AWP Safety

AWP Safety is North America's most trusted worksite safety partner, dedicated to protecting the people who build and maintain utility, broadband and transportation infrastructure. The company is revolutionizing the traffic control industry with technology-driven, customer-focused operations and comprehensive solutions like flagging, Smart Work Zones, transportation management plan design and engineering, equipment sales and rentals, and 24/7 support.

Operating in 33 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces, AWP Safety secures 1 million work sites annually. The company was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 for Diversity by Newsweek ."

SOURCE AWP Safety