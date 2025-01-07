Aplus Housing Marks 30 Years In Business, Secures Small Business Partnership With Seattle Seahawks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kathy BrekkeSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APlus Housing, a premier provider of corporate solutions in the Seattle area, is proud to announce two major milestones: the celebration of its 30th anniversary and the securing of a prestigious Small Business Partnership with the Seattle Seahawks. Founded by CEO Kathy Brekke, APlus Housing has spent three decades providing exceptional, fully-furnished accommodations tailored to the needs of traveling professionals and families across the Seattle area.The Small Business Partnership with the Seattle Seahawks represents a significant achievement for the locally-owned company, aligning two Seattle powerhouses dedicated to supporting the region's dynamic community. This collaboration will reinforce the APlus Housing's commitment to local excellence.“Securing a Small Business Partnership with the Seattle Seahawks is an incredible honor,” said Kathy Brekke, CEO of APlus Housing.“As a woman-owned small business rooted in Seattle, we've always valued giving back to our community and embracing the spirit of teamwork. This collaboration not only celebrates our 30-year journey but also marks a new chapter of community engagement and growth.”Over the past three decades, APlus Housing has been a leader in providing seamless, client-focused experiences across the greater Seattle area, serving cities like Bellevue, Bothell, Kirkland, and Redmond. As they celebrate this milestone, the company continues to uphold its mission of excellence and innovation in the corporate housing industry .The new Small Business Partnership with the Seattle Seahawks will open doors for unique community initiatives and events designed to give back to the Seattle area. As APlus Housing continues to innovate and expand, the company remains dedicated to simplifying the lives of professionals and families who call Seattle home, even temporarily.For more information about APlus Housing, please visit aplusnw .

