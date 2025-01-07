Governor Desantis' New Law Increases Motor Vehicle Exemption For Bankruptcy Filers, Says Florida Attorney Juan Burgos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Florida bankruptcy attorney Juan Burgos announces that a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis significantly enhances the relief available to Florida residents seeking bankruptcy protection. This law increases the exemption limit on motor for individuals filing for bankruptcy, offering a critical lifeline to families attempting to retain their primary mode of transportation.

The updated law allows individuals to protect up to $5,000 of equity in their vehicles when filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida, up from the previous limit of $1,000. This increase offers more flexibility to those facing financial hardship, enabling them to keep essential assets while pursuing debt relief.

Juan Burgos, a 12-year advocate for debt relief and bankruptcy solutions, believes this change is a vital step forward in modernizing Florida's bankruptcy exemptions.

"For too long, outdated laws have forced hardworking Floridians to make impossible decisions between keeping their vehicle or finding financial freedom," says Mr. Burgos. "This new exemption means families have a better shot at rebuilding their lives without sacrificing reliable transportation , which is often essential for employment, education, and recovery. Thanks to Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida residents can now access a fairer path to financial stability."

Home of the $1499 Bankruptcy*

– Affordable, Compassionate Debt Relief

*Most cases, filing fees not included

To kick off 2025 and as part of his commitment to making debt relief accessible, Mr. Burgos is offering a special " $1499 Bankruptcy " rate for most cases, with filing fees not included. This affordable option is designed to help more Floridians access the financial relief they need without the burden of high legal fees.

Virtual Q&A: Breaking Down the New Bankruptcy Benefits

To help Florida residents understand the impact of this new law, Mr. Burgos is hosting FREE statewide virtual Q&A sessions on January 23 (English 7PM/ Spanish 8PM) and January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM (Portuguese). The sessions will cover:



The updated motor vehicle exemption and who qualifies.

How the new law applies to Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy .

Key steps to protect your vehicle while achieving financial relief.

Other assets protected in bankruptcy, including:



Retirement accounts and tax-exempt savings : Includes IRAs, 401(k)s, and savings accounts for education, medical expenses, and hurricanes.



Disability, Social Security, and veterans' benefits : Covers disability income benefits, Social Security, unemployment benefits, and veterans' benefits.



Wages and life insurance protection : Exempts wages (unless waived in writing) and the cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities. Health aids and medical expenses : Protects professionally prescribed health aids for the debtor and their dependents.

"Understanding what you can protect during bankruptcy is crucial to regaining peace of mind," Juan says. " Our goal is to educate and empower Floridians to navigate this process effectively, knowing that their financial future can be restored. "

Floridians can register for the virtual Q&A session here:



A Compassionate Approach to Debt Relief

With years of experience helping clients across Florida, the Burgos law firm provides affordable, compassionate legal support for individuals burdened by debt. Bankruptcy lawyers assist you with navigating complex bankruptcy laws, offering tailored solutions that help clients secure financial relief and a fresh start. Additionally, Juan offers expert guidance in personal injury , corporate law , contract law , and small business advising .

As a trilingual attorney, Juan is assists clients in English , Spanish , and Portuguese , ensuring accessibility to a broader community of clients in need of legal services.

"The start of a new year is the perfect time for a fresh start,"

Juan adds. "This law arrives at an ideal moment, offering families the opportunity to hold onto what matters most while finding relief from overwhelming financial pressures."

If you or someone you know is struggling with debt, Juan Burgos and his team are here to help you regain control of your finances! They offer payment plans and FREE private consultations to ensure that every client receives the legal support they need.

About Juan Burgos, Attorney at Law

Juan Burgos is a Florida-based bankruptcy attorney dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome financial hardship. Juan and his team provide expert guidance and compassionate legal services for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcies , ensuring clients regain control of their finances and their futures. The firm also focuses on personal injury , corporate law , contract law , and small business advising .

Whether you're facing financial difficulties, restructuring your business, or seeking justice for personal injury, Juan Burgos Law is your trusted partner for clarity, support, and a path forward. Reach out now at [email protected]



