World's First Epaper Digital Color Inkpostertm: The Zero-Watt Future Of Displays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) InkPoster is designed by PocketBook, a Swiss-based company with 17 years of experience in the development and production of devices based on ePaper and will be launched at CES 2025.

Witness the unveiling of the revolutionary device, that unites mindful with exquisite art, from the 7th until the 10th of January 2025 at CES, booth: 21442, LVCC Central Hall.

A new era of sustainability in digital display technologies

InkPoster is a true game-changer, combining unparalleled sustainability, efficiency, and advanced paper-like technology to revolutionize art displays. At its core is the eco-conscious E Ink Spectra 6 screen, offering the authentic feel of ink-on-paper with vibrant colors and detailed, bright images – all without harmful backlighting. Unlike LCD screens, it emits no Blue Light, produces no heat, and operates with zero-watt power consumption, requiring energy only when changing the image. These all make InkPoster both safe and environmentally friendly.

"We're thrilled to see our technology is at the core of the exciting new InkPoster product. E Ink Spectra 6 was created to deliver vibrant colors in large formats and to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional digital screens. And now we're excited to witness the growth of a new product category - Color ePaper Digital Posters, which we believe will shape the future of digital frames." – says Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.

Designed for refined interiors, this wireless, battery-powered device operates seamlessly for up to a year without recharging. Users can access thousands of curated artworks through the InkPoster app or display cherished memories, transforming spaces into modern art sanctuaries without compromise.

Three models, two screen technologies, endless possibilities

InkPoster suits to diverse spaces and styles with three thoughtfully crafted models.

31.5-inch and 13.3-inch digital art posters are based on cutting-edge E Ink Spectra 6 color screen. The E Ink Spectra 6 color screen redefines digital display technology, offering a paper-like viewing experience through millions of electronic color ink Microcups® that ensure eye-safe and glare-free visuals. With no Blue Light emissions, no heat emission, and zero-watt power maintenance, this eco-friendly innovation delivers vibrant colors and detailed images.

One more InkPoster model of 28.5-inch diagonal is equipped with a screen that combines E Ink Spectra 6 and Sharp IGZO

technology, and was developed by Sharp in collaboration with E Ink.

The E Ink Spectra 6 ensures vivid full-color performance, while the IGZO backplane delivers even faster image updates.

"We believe InkPoster will redefine the future of eco-conscious digital art and information displays. Sharp is proud to collaborate with E Ink to develop the next generation of electronic paper displays. By merging the vibrant, full-color brilliance of E Ink Spectra 6 with Sharp's IGZO technology, we've created a display that sets new standards for sustainability and performance." – says Katsuhiro Kawai, Representative Director, President of Sharp Display Technology Corporation.

Zero-watt maintenance: a year of endless art

InkPoster revolutionizes energy efficiency with its E Ink Spectra 6 and E Ink Spectra 6 with Sharp IGZO technologies, operating at zero-watt power consumption to maintain captivating artwork indefinitely. Power is consumed only during updates, ensuring up to a year of wireless performance on a single charge. With a battery life of up to a year and completely cordless functionality, InkPoster ensures effortless installation and seamless integration into any space, from high-end homes to elite business environments.

Thousands of curated masterpieces in InkPoster app

InkPoster app offers an unparalleled collection of art, carefully curated by a team of professional art consultants. From iconic masterpieces to contemporary works, users can find pieces for any style, mood, or season. The app also allows users to display personal photos, transforming InkPoster into a deeply personal art gallery. With the ability to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations, this digital poster adapts effortlessly to every space.

Elevating interiors with ePaper art

Whether you display a single digital poster or create an elegant art wall with multiple pieces, displayed vertically or horizontally, InkPoster effortlessly enhances any space with timeless sophistication, ensuring stunning visuals while consuming minimal energy.

The 31.5-inch InkPoster with E Ink Spectra 6 screen stands as a grand centerpiece, perfect for expansive interiors, delivering breathtaking clarity and vivid colors. The InkPoster with 28.5-inch E Ink Spectra 6 and Sharp IGZO offers the perfect balance of size and adaptability, fitting seamlessly into both personal and professional environments. For intimate spaces, the compact 13.3-inch InkPoster with E Ink Spectra 6 screen combines versatility with elegance, ideal for creating curated art walls or enhancing smaller rooms.

Connectivity and resolution

All InkPoster models are equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it effortless to update or customize the art collection via the InkPoster app.



The 31.5-inch InkPoster boasts a 2560 × 1440 resolution and a powerful 20,000-mAh battery for large, immersive spaces.

The versatile 28.5-inch InkPoster features 2160 × 3060 resolution and a 20,000-mAh battery, combines flexibility with sophistication. The compact 13.3-inch InkPoster offers 1200 × 1600 resolution and a 14,000-mAh battery, perfect for intimate interiors.

The pre-launch of InkPoster at CES 2025 marks a defining moment for both art and technology. Join us in witnessing this revolutionary fusion of digital innovation, sustainability, and elegance!

Date: January 7-10, 2025

Location: Booth 21442, LVCC Central Hall

Media Contact: Henry Griffiths, WGA PR, Email: [email protected]

About InkPoster

InkPosterTM is a digital art poster powered by color ePaper technologies, developed through a collaboration between PocketBook, E Ink, and Sharp. Featuring three models and two screen technologies, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to LCD displays. At its core is the E Ink Spectra 6 screen, delivering the authentic feel of ink-on-paper with vibrant colors and no harmful backlight. The screen emits no Blue Light, generates no heat, and consumes energy only when changing the image, allowing up to one year of operation on a single charge. InkPoster establishes a new product category, seamlessly combining the timeless beauty of fine art with cutting-edge technology. It is designed by PocketBook, a Swiss company with 17 years of expertise in ePaper device development. More information at

About PocketBook

PocketBook is one of the leading global manufacturers of premium e-readers powered by E Ink technology. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Lugano (Switzerland), the company offers e-readers and e-notes sold in over 50 countries. PocketBook was one of the first producers to introduce an e-reader with a color E Ink screen and has since embraced the latest color ePaper technologies to deliver an exceptional reading experience. Combining quality hardware, unique software, and ergonomic design, PocketBook products are crafted for the premium e-reader market. More information at

