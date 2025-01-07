Highline Acquires Fiber Assets And ISP Business From 906 Technologies, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline is pleased to announce the successful of the fiber assets and internet (ISP) business from 906 Technologies, LLC. This strategic further strengthens Highline's operations and commitment to delivering fast, reliable internet to communities across Michigan.

" Highline is thrilled to welcome the 906 internet customers and outside & employees to our family. Our commitment is to match and exceed the exceptional internet experience established by 906 Technologies in Marquette County," said Bruce Moore, Highline's President & General Manager of Midwest markets. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide an exceptional internet experience empowering our customers to work, play and thrive in a connected world."

Highline recognizes the exceptional service that 906 Technologies has provided to its ISP customers over the years and is excited to continue delivering the same high-quality experience. The combination of talent within 906 Technologies and Highline allows us to expand our reach across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Together we are poised to bring High-Speed Internet to underserved areas, ensuring that every household and business can benefit from our broadband Fiber solutions.

"We are confident that our ISP customers are in great hands with Highline," said Russ Tripp President and Chief Financial Officer of 906 Technologies. "This transaction not only allows us to concentrate on our existing network and technology service clients but also ensures that our former ISP customers will continue to receive top-tier support and connectivity."

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the fastest, most reliable internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline's heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 127 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of thousands of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Georgia. The company is actively expanding its state-of-the-art, lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) networks to provide gigabit-level internet speeds to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

