FMPA And Origis Energy Announce Completion Of Rice Creek Solar Energy Center

The 12 utilities that will receive power from the Rice Creek solar facility include Beaches Services (Jacksonville Beach), Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, Homestead, Keys Energy Services (Key West), Kissimmee Utility Authority, Lake Worth Beach, Mount Dora, New Smyrna Beach Utilities, Newberry, Ocala, Town of Havana and Winter Park. This is the first solar power project for Havana, New Smyrna Beach and Newberry.

"We are excited to expand our solar power generation and bring even more affordable and clean energy to our members," said Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of the Orlando-based wholesale power agency. "By working together, our Members and their communities benefit from additional solar-powered energy that's both cost-effective and carbon-free."

FMPA serves as the project coordinator, and the 12 municipal utilities, who are member-owners of FMPA, will purchase power from the project. Miami-based Origis Energy, a leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platform, is the builder, owner and operator.

"FMPA is doing all it can to bring cost-effective clean energy to a large base of customers in the Sunshine state," said Josh Teigiser, Managing Director Origination and Clean Hydrogen for Origis Energy. "We are honored to support this FMPA work. Long-term agreements for solar generation, including for Rice Creek Solar, provide a stable rate base contributing to lower and more predictable customers' bills."

As part of the expansion of the Florida Municipal Solar Project, a fourth solar site, Whistling Duck Solar in Levy County, began construction at the end of 2024. The FMSP is expected to increase to seven sites over the next few years and will generate approximately 525 MWac of power in total.

Florida Municipal Power Agency

Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) is a wholesale power agency owned by 33 municipal electric utilities. FMPA's mission is to provide low-cost, reliable and clean power for FMPA's owner customers that benefit their communities and customers. The 33 members of FMPA serve more than 3 million Florida residents and employ more than 4,700 people.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining ZeroSM. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation and performance, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at .



