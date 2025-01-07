PABLO AIR Showcases Future Drone Technology And Global Vision At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PABLO AIR will present its cutting-edge drones and solutions at its booth within the Incheon-IFEZ Pavilion at the Las Vegas Center. A highlight of its exhibit is the flagship PabloX F40 drone. The F40 combines drone-mounted fireworks with bright LED lights and has already successfully performed on the global stage. The model received flight approval from the U.S. Administration (FAA) last year, solidifying its global recognition for safety and technological excellence.

PabloX Smart CLS and Optimized Drone Show Efficiency

The company will also introduce PabloX Smart CLS, a system designed to efficiently transport and manage hundreds and thousands of LED drones, PabloX L20. The integrated system tremendously improves the operation of drone art shows by streamlining transportation and reducing on-site setup time and efforts. The L20 drones are equipped with propeller safety guards for enhanced flight safety and are designed to maximize operational convenience during drone art shows.

Vision for Defense and Urban Air Mobility

PABLO AIR plans to leverage its expertise across various defense sectors to establish global partnerships. Drawing from its experience in advanced R&D, the company will showcase its vision and technology, including the UrbanLinkX UAM (Urban Air Mobility) traffic management platform, aimed at building smart cities and enhancing the urban quality of life. UrbanLinkX, which received a CES Innovation Award last year, has gained significant attention both domestically and internationally for its potential to play a pivotal role in future urban transportation ecosystems.

PABLO AIR in 2025 and Onwards

Young-Joon Kim, CEO of PABLO AIR, stated, "Participating in CES has allowed us to showcase PABLO AIR's global technological capabilities and competitiveness on the world stage. Building on last year's $2 million in revenue, we aim to focus on exporting drone hardware and system this year, targeting a fivefold increase in sales in the drone show and defense sectors." He added, "CES 2025 will serve as another milestone in PABLO AIR's journey towards global success."

PABLO AIR is committed to establishing itself as a leading company in the UAV industry through continuous innovation and strengthening its global network. The company aims to remain at the forefront of technological advancements and pave the way for a more advanced future in unmanned mobility.

