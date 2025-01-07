Chandrababu Naidu Launches Portal To Address Public Grievances In Kuppam

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched the 'Jana Nayakudu' (people's leader) portal in his Assembly constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district to address people's grievances.

He said the portal will soon be extended to all Assembly segments in the state. Stating that he has been bringing all the systems back on track that have been totally destroyed in the past five years, the Chief Minister said it was his bounden duty to do justice for all the people of the State.

Observing that Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029 has been formulated with the sole objective of taking Kuppam on a progressive path in all ways, Chandrababu said that now 'Jana Nayakudu' is launched only with a view to doing justice for all the people of Kuppam by resolving their problems on a war footing basis.

The officials of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) and his personal assistant will always be available here, Chandrababu said adding that they will receive the petitions from the people and bring them to his notice so that they can be resolved on a war footing basis.

The issues from the Government side will go to the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and the officials will take care of various grievances, land issues and matters related to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister stated that he cannot repay the debt of the people of Kuppam who have elected him to the Assembly for eight consecutive terms.

Naidu said since the TDP activists took the party's promises to people to get their votes, he said the responsibility to fulfil these promises lies on him. Similarly, as MLA of Kuppam it is his duty to look after the welfare of the people of the segment, he added.

The Chief Minister said interlinking of the Godavari and the Pennar rivers had been taken up to address the problem of drought. "The Godavari waters will be supplied to Rayalaseema, including Kuppam. Also, the Handri-Neeva works will be completed by June to supply the Krishna waters to Kuppam," he said.

He also declared that in the coming five years, he would make every effort to take the whole State towards 100 per cent organic farming. Naidu, who was on a visit to his constituency in Chittoor district, released Kuppam Organic Farming Vision-2029. Now medicines are being manufactured as per the requirement of each person and the day is not too far to grow the food items as per the choice of each individual, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He revealed that the National Dairy Development Board is coming forward to set up two different units in Kuppam, one for dairy and the other for vegetables along with fruits.