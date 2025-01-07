Greyorange Launches Gstore In Petsmart Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PetSmart deploys GreyOrange's gStore to enhance operational efficiency for omnichannel order fulfillment

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc ., a global leader in AI-driven technology, announces the deployment of its innovative gStore platform across PetSmart stores nationwide. The strategic rollout of this retail SaaS store execution platform enhances PetSmart's location management, inventory management, digital fulfillment and store operations for improved efficiency across its nearly 1,700 stores.

“The deployment of GreyOrange's gStore platform has provided a significant contribution in PetSmart's journey towards operational excellence,” said Greg Fancher, Executive Vice President of IT and Chief Information Technology Officer at PetSmart.“gStore benefits our associates and customers alike. For example, 3D location management, SKU assignment and process flow optimization enables our store associates to locate inventory faster for our customers, resulting in improved customer service experiences. gStore's capabilities help PetSmart fulfill our vision of providing a world-class omnichannel experience.”

PetSmart , a leading pet retailer, selected GreyOrange's gStore platform to solve key operational challenges. The intuitive solution empowers the PetSmart team to track inventory, and it includes capabilities for flexible location assignments and backroom organization. The platform optimizes PetSmart's digital fulfillment by utilizing dynamic pick paths and real-time inventory for customizable routes, ensuring efficient management of all product locations.

Location management and inventory management are key areas of demonstrated improvement, including streamlined digital fulfillment operations and inventory handling, as well as seamless integration with order management systems. The gStore platform has also reduced the time needed to execute online orders from PetSmart stores.

“We're providing PetSmart with greater inventory visibility, in addition to improved task management, reporting and analytics, exemplifying our commitment to offering innovative solutions to our customers,” said Troy Siwek, gStore General Manager at GreyOrange.“This deployment highlights GreyOrange's dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that drives tangible business results for our greatly valued customers.”

Learn more by visiting gstore.greyorange.com . To experience gStore live during the National Retail Federation's NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show, visit booth #3974 Jan. 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 11 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About gStore by GreyOrange

gStore by GreyOrange is a state-of-the-art, easily deployable retail SaaS application designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and actionable insights. The platform empowers retailers to maintain precise inventory control, enables intelligent tasking, streamlines store operations, manages omnichannel order fulfillment and elevates customer experiences with smart technologies.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company's solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at