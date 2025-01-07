Four Seasons Appoints Keisha Smith As Executive Vice President And Chief People And Culture Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Keisha brings extensive expertise from her dynamic career, along with a reputation for fostering culture-driven success, making her an outstanding addition to the Four Seasons leadership team," says Reynal. "Her commitment to building empowered, strong and thriving teams perfectly aligns with Four Seasons culture and our dedication to our employees, who are at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to welcome her to Four Seasons as we continue on our path of strategic growth."

Keisha will play a key role in maintaining and enriching the company's celebrated culture and people-centric focus, ensuring these priorities remain a longstanding competitive advantage to attract, retain and develop best-in-class talent worldwide. She will oversee the strategy and execution of all aspects of the company's global People and Culture, Internal Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

"I am honored to join Four Seasons, a company with a renowned culture that has been at the bedrock of its success for more than 60 years," says Keisha. "It is a privilege to join this iconic company at such an exciting time of growth, and to be able to play such a pivotal role in rallying our more than 50,000 global employees around our shared culture and vision for the future."

With a storied career that spans more than two decades, Keisha has a strong and celebrated reputation as a transformative Human Resources executive. She currently serves as an Independent Director and member of the Human Capital Committee for Unity Software (U). She has held senior HR roles at public and privately held companies across the fashion, media, and financial services industries. Before joining Four Seasons, Keisha served as the Chief People Officer at Tory Burch, where her talent strategies led to the company achieving its highest employee engagement scores. Previously, Keisha held roles at News Corp and Morgan Stanley as Chief Human Resources Officer and Global co-head of Talent Management respectively where she established a track record for enabling business growth while fostering environments where employees thrive.

Keisha continues, "I am excited to collaborate with the incredible teams at Four Seasons to enrich an environment that has already accomplished that rarest of ambitions – setting the gold standard for performance and culture."

Keisha holds a BA in International Relations from the University of Virginia and is a Hudson Institute Certified Executive Coach.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than

600 restaurants and bars

globally, the

Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming

Four Seasons Yachts .

Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveler

reviews and industry awards.

For

more information and reservations, visit

fourseasons .

For

the latest news, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .

About Four Seasons for Good

Four Seasons is committed to building upon its strong history of supporting communities and the environment. Through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, Four Seasons for Good, the company seeks to preserve and regenerate the beautiful places in which it operates and leave a positive, enduring impact on its communities. The Four Seasons for Good program is centered around two pillars: Planet (environmental impact) and People (social impact). Each pillar is supported by specific activities and objectives. For more information on Four Seasons for Good, click here .

