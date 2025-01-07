Olives (Olive Oil, Tables Olives) Market Research 2018-2030: Shares & Trends By Application, Region And Company

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Olive Research 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global olive market size was estimated at USD 25.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030. A key driver behind the olive market's growth is the increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with olives and olive oil.

As consumers become more informed about nutrition, they are increasingly aware of the health benefits associated with olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). Studies have shown that EVOO is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while raising good cholesterol (HDL) levels. This has led to a heightened interest in incorporating olive oil into daily diets as a healthier fat alternative.



Olive oil has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects due to its high content of oleic acid and antioxidants such as oleacein and oleocanthal. These properties are believed to play a role in reducing inflammation-related diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, and certain cancers. As awareness of chronic inflammation grows, so does the appeal of olive oil as a preventive measure.

The globalization of food culture has also played a crucial role. The rise of Mediterranean cuisine, characterized by dishes that prominently feature olives, has led to an increased number of Mediterranean restaurants worldwide. Countries such as the U.S., UAE, and Singapore have seen a notable increase in such establishments, further driving demand for olives as essential ingredients in various culinary applications. Olives are celebrated for their versatility in cooking, making them a staple in many Mediterranean dishes.

The incorporation of olives into popular menu items enhances flavor profiles and aligns with health-conscious dining trends, further promoting their use in both casual and fine dining settings. As more consumers dine out and explore new cuisines, Mediterranean restaurants introduce them to olives and their culinary applications. This exposure not only increases immediate sales but also encourages consumers to incorporate olives into their home cooking, thereby boosting retail demand. Mediterranean restaurants often highlight the health benefits associated with olives and olive oil, such as heart health and antioxidant properties. This marketing strategy aligns with the growing consumer trend towards healthier eating, further driving interest in olive-based products.

The growing vegan population is another significant factor contributing to the olive market's expansion. As more individuals adopt plant-based diets, they seek alternatives to animal products. Olives provide a nutritious option that is high in healthy fats and vitamins, making them appealing to those looking to replace dairy and meat products in their diets. Favorable government policies promoting olive cultivation have also bolstered market growth. For instance, countries like Egypt are aiming to become major players in olive production through partnerships with established producers such as Spain. Such initiatives are likely to enhance production capabilities and increase global supply.

The demand for table olives is rising significantly in emerging markets outside Europe, including Asia-Pacific nations such as China and India. As consumers in these regions become more aware of the health benefits of olives, they are increasingly incorporating them into their daily diets. This trend is further supported by urbanization and the expansion of fast-food chains that utilize olives in their offerings.

There is a growing inclination towards organic food products globally. Consumers are becoming more discerning about food quality and safety, leading to increased demand for organic olives free from pesticides. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards healthier eating habits.

The olive market faces several restraints that could hinder its growth potential in the coming years. One significant challenge is the seasonal nature of olive production, which leads to fluctuations in supply and pricing. Olives are primarily harvested in the fall, and variations in climatic conditions can cause substantial year-on-year differences in crop yields. This unpredictability complicates supply chain management for producers and retailers alike, making it difficult to maintain consistent product availability and pricing stability.

Another critical issue is the high cost of olive oil compared to alternative oils. As consumers become more price-sensitive, they may turn to less expensive options such as canola or sunflower oil, which offer similar nutritional benefits at a lower price point. This shift in consumer preference can limit the market's growth, particularly as these alternative oils often require less investment to produce. In addition, the concentration of olive production in European countries, which account for about 75% of global output, creates a dependency on a limited number of suppliers. This concentration can lead to increased prices and reduced market competitiveness.

