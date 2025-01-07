Outdoor LED Lighting Strategic Business Report 2025: Expanding Applications In Sports Stadiums And Arenas Propel Outdoor LED Lighting Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor LED Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Outdoor LED Lighting was estimated at US$22.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$54.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030.



What Is Fueling the Growth in the Outdoor LED Lighting Market?

The growth in the outdoor LED lighting market is driven by factors including the global push for energy efficiency, government initiatives supporting green infrastructure, advancements in smart lighting technology, and increasing urbanization. As energy efficiency becomes a central focus of sustainability efforts worldwide, LED lighting is positioned as an essential solution due to its ability to deliver high-quality lighting with minimal energy consumption.

Governments and municipalities are incentivizing the switch to LED lighting through grants, subsidies, and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For example, the European Union has implemented strict energy standards that encourage the adoption of LED lighting, while many cities in the United States offer rebates to businesses and homeowners who transition to energy-efficient lighting. These policies not only promote environmental goals but also accelerate the adoption of LED lighting across public and private sectors.

Advancements in smart lighting technology have also contributed to the growth of the outdoor LED lighting market by making LED systems more versatile and cost-effective. The integration of IoT technology has enabled LED lighting systems to become "smart," allowing for remote control, real-time monitoring, and energy optimization. Cities and businesses can now manage their lighting infrastructure more efficiently, adjusting light levels based on traffic patterns, weather conditions, and time of day. This ability to dynamically control lighting reduces unnecessary energy use and extends the lifespan of lighting systems. Smart LED lighting is particularly appealing in large urban centers, where smart city initiatives are becoming a priority. As more cities adopt smart infrastructure, the demand for IoT-enabled LED lighting solutions is expected to grow, fueling market expansion.

Increasing urbanization is another key factor driving the outdoor LED lighting market, as the need for efficient, reliable lighting in densely populated areas continues to rise. As urban populations grow, the demand for safe and well-lit public spaces, transportation hubs, and residential neighborhoods increases. LED lighting meets these needs by offering high-intensity, low-maintenance illumination that enhances visibility and safety. In emerging economies, rapid urbanization is creating new opportunities for LED lighting as cities invest in modern infrastructure to support economic growth.

Moreover, LED lighting is increasingly favored in rural and remote areas for off-grid solutions powered by solar energy, providing reliable lighting where conventional power sources may not be available. Together, these factors - energy efficiency priorities, government initiatives, smart lighting advancements, and urbanization trends - are driving robust growth in the outdoor LED lighting market, making it an essential technology in sustainable urban and rural development.

The analysis covers the key segments

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the New Installation segment, which is expected to reach US$30 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The Retrofit Installation segment is also set to grow at 15.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.0% CAGR to reach $12.9 Billion by 2030.

How is the Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market such as Astute Lighting Ltd, Bamford Lighting Limited, Cooper Industries Ltd, Cree Inc., Dialight Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Some of the 33 companies featured in this Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market report include:

Key Topics Covered:

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Outdoor LED Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Increasing Adoption of Smart Cities Sets the Stage for LED Lighting Expansion

Demand for Long Lifespan and Durability Strengthens LED Lighting Business Case

Increasing Use of IoT-Enabled LED Systems Spurs Market Growth

Use of LEDs in Street and Highway Lighting Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Solar-Powered LED Lighting Sets the Stage for Market Expansion

Advancements in Dimming and Control Systems Propel Outdoor LED Lighting Demand

Increasing Adoption of Decorative LED Lighting in Urban Spaces

Rising Focus on Smart Lighting Infrastructure Drives LED Market Expansion

Increasing Focus on Smart Traffic Management Expands LED Lighting Adoption Expanding Applications in Sports Stadiums and Arenas Propel Outdoor LED Lighting Demand

