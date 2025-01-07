Spectramedix Expands Value-Based Payment (VBP) Contract Modeler To Support The Industry's Most Comprehensive Range Of Value-Based Contract Types

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The enhanced SpectraMedix VBP Contract Modeler enables users to automate the modeling and development of diverse value-based contract models spanning pay-for-quality (P4Q), shared savings, shared risk, and capitation across all lines of business. By streamlining contract design and simulation, SpectraMedix empowers plans and health systems to test scenarios and explore different risk-sharing and payout structures to construct value-based contracts that align with their unique objectives and drive meaningful results.

"Over the past five years, the SpectraMedix VBP Contract Modeler has become the gold standard for actuaries and contracting teams, enabling health plans and health systems to critically evaluate, develop, and negotiate the next generation of value-based contracts," said Raj Lakhanpal, MD, CEO of SpectraMedix. "Our solution empowers clients to simulate performance across various contract types and scenarios, helping them build sustainable arrangements that offer the right balance across quality, cost, utilization and risk-ultimately benefiting their providers and the populations they serve."



An Integrated Solution for Value-Based Arrangements

The VBP Contract Modeler is seamlessly embedded in the SpectraMedix VBP Platform, providing an all-in-one solution encompassing AI-powered analytics, contract modelling and settlement, and provider enablement tools. This comprehensive solution supports strategic decision-making across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid markets, helping health plans and health systems unlock the full potential of their value-based arrangements. For more information on the SpectraMedix VBP Contract Modeler or the SpectraMedix VBP Platform, visit .

About SpectraMedix

SpectraMedix delivers the complete picture of value-based performance to drive operational excellence and accelerate performance improvement for health plans and health systems across the spectrum of value-based contracts. Our comprehensive, end-to-end platform empowers organizations with transparency into financial performance, quality, risk and utilization to help them establish trust with providers, maximize revenue and scale their value-based arrangements.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Nathan Brown

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(609) 638-2987

SOURCE SpectraMedix