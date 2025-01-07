Xeriant Welcomes Victor Castaño, Ph.D., Innovator In Nanotechnology, Thermal Coatings And Advanced Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World-class materials scientist to play a key role in accelerating the development of Xeriant's cutting-edge and aerospace products

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or“the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Castaño, Ph.D. to the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately. Dr. Castaño's professional expertise is focused on materials science and applied physics, particularly the field for nanotechnology, and will provide Xeriant with guidance in the development of its construction and aerospace products, including thermal barrier coatings and fire retardants, and the application of functional nanomaterials.







“Dr. Castaño is a world-renowned authority in advanced materials and will be a valuable resource for Xeriant as we ready NEXBOARDTM for production. His decades of work in nanotechnology and thermal coatings will help establish NEXBOARDTM as the leader in a new product category in sustainable, high-performance construction materials by utilizing recycled waste and advanced composites. This category bridges the gap between eco-friendly building panels and high-durability, fire-resistant materials traditionally used in aerospace and defense applications,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Over Dr. Castaño's impressive career, he has successfully developed transformative products across multiple industries. He has been awarded over 30 patents, authored or co-authored over 850 peer-review papers, and is a member of the editorial boards of over 50 international journals. His work has received over 20,000 citations and he is one of the most cited Latin American scientists in his fields of study. Dr. Castaño is a full professor and founding Director at the Centro de Fisica Aplicada y Tecnologia Avanzada (CFATA) of the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and a Visiting Scholar at Purdue University. He spent two years as a postdoctoral fellow at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center in New York.

“Essentially, NEXBOARDTM is pioneering the Advanced Sustainable Building Panels category, and I am excited to contribute my experience to advance this movement. Xeriant's green construction materials have the potential to not only revolutionize the building industry, but make a significant impact on global environmental issues,” stated Dr. Castaño.

NEXBOARD is an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite green construction panel generally made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to offer a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional materials like wood and gypsum board.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

