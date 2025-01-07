ZEE Network and partners to broadcast DP World ILT20 Season 3 around the world

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 06th January 2025: Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 will be broadcast live on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and syndicate partners around the world. The tournament has already been established as the second-most watched league in the world in the first two seasons (more than 220 million viewers for Season 2). Season 3 is set to be bigger and better with a wider broadcast penetration both in traditional and non-traditional cricket markets around the world.

The DP World ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.



The ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm IST and cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5.



Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited said, “ZEE is thrilled to present the third edition of DP World ILT20, promising an exciting experience for cricket fans across India and the globe. This season, we have significantly expanded our broadcast reach by adding five more linear channels, including South Indian channels, to cater to a diverse regional audience. This strategic move allows us to expand our viewership and engagement across multiple languages, enhancing our connection with cricket enthusiasts across different regions. With the presence of world famous players, six top-tier sporting franchises, and iconic stadiums, we are confident that this season will elevate the league’s stature as one of the most popular and widely followed cricketing events globally.”



The first ball of the season will be delivered at 8:45 pm IST with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.

DP World ILT20 Season 3 India broadcast details:

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained some of the biggest names in T20 cricket for Season 3. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will continue to represent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford remain with the Desert Vipers.

The Dubai Capitals have retained David Warner and Rovman Powell, with Chris Jordan and Shimron Hetmyer staying on for the Gulf Giants. MI Emirates will feature Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hossein once again, and the Sharjah Warriorz have brought back Adil Rashid, a Wildcard pick in Season 2, alongside Johnson Charles.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is set to join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after playing for the Dubai Capitals in the previous season.

Season 3 will also welcome several exciting fresh additions. Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson will feature for the Desert Vipers, Shai Hope joins the Dubai Capitals, and Roston Chase joins the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Matthew Wade and Ibrahim Zadran will add strength to the Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants, respectively, while Romario Shepherd is set to debut for MI Emirates.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will be staged from 11 January to 9 February 2025.





