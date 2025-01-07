SBU Exposes Russian Agents Spying On Volunteers And Officials Of International Organizations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered Russia's FSB agent network, which was gathering information about officials of international organizations and volunteers in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa.

This information was provided on the SBU website, Ukrinform reports.

To establish the addresses, license plates, and routes of officials and volunteers, the Russian special service remotely recruited a lawyer from Kyiv.

He involved several accomplices from three regions of Ukraine in criminal activities.

Following instructions from Russian authorities, the detainees covertly monitored various locations, including the use of optical devices.

The leader of the group periodically established observation posts with binoculars on the roofs of buildings opposite the offices of international organizations and volunteers.

He then summarized the information received from all members of the group and sent a report to the curator, a Russian FSB agent.

The SBU timely detained the head of the group and his accomplices in Kyiv.

Law enforcers also found that the suspects were involved in gathering information on Ukrainian defense plants and energy facilities for future missile strikes.

During the searches, the SBU seized 15 cell phones used for covert communication with Russians, optics and flash drives with evidence of the crimes.

The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28 and Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all members of the enemy group to justice.

