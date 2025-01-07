Christmas Celebration At Cotari Alban Church In Nic - Symbol Of Tolerance
Qabil Ashirov
In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony, the Cotari
Alban Church in the village of Nic, Gabala region, hosted a
Christmas celebration, marking the birth of Jesus Christ as
observed by Orthodox Christians worldwide. This event highlighted
the enduring spirit of tolerance and religious freedom in
Azerbaijan, Azernew reports.
The ceremony, attended by the head of the Alban-Udi community,
Robert Mobili, the church's priest Rafik Danakari, and community
members, featured speeches on the significance of Christmas and the
favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for practicing religious
rituals. They emphasized the continuous support from President
Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva towards all
religious communities in the country, including the Alban-Udi
inhabitants of Nic. The officials' efforts to preserve and promote
the community's religion, language, and culture were lauded.
Nic village, often regarded as a small model of tolerance,
showcases the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians. The
participants stressed that the Udi community faces no
discrimination in the region, further underscoring Azerbaijan's
commitment to religious harmony.
The village is home to three churches and two mosques,
epitomizing a microcosm of Azerbaijan's multicultural ethos.
Significant restoration work has been undertaken by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation at the "Holy Mother of God" (Bulun) Alban Church
and the Cotari Church, serving as a testament to the nation's
dedication to maintaining a spirit of tolerance.
The celebration at the Cotari Alban Church stands as a powerful
reminder of the harmonious relations between different religious
communities in Azerbaijan. As the world grapples with rising
intolerance and divisions, the village of Nic shines as an
exemplary beacon of unity and respect for diversity, embodying the
true essence of the festive season.
