Christmas Celebration At Cotari Alban Church In Nic - Symbol Of Tolerance

Qabil Ashirov

In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony, the Cotari Alban Church in the village of Nic, Gabala region, hosted a Christmas celebration, marking the birth of Jesus Christ as observed by Orthodox Christians worldwide. This event highlighted the enduring spirit of tolerance and religious freedom in Azerbaijan, Azernew reports.

The ceremony, attended by the head of the Alban-Udi community, Robert Mobili, the church's priest Rafik Danakari, and community members, featured speeches on the significance of Christmas and the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for practicing religious rituals. They emphasized the continuous support from President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva towards all religious communities in the country, including the Alban-Udi inhabitants of Nic. The officials' efforts to preserve and promote the community's religion, language, and culture were lauded.

Nic village, often regarded as a small model of tolerance, showcases the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians. The participants stressed that the Udi community faces no discrimination in the region, further underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to religious harmony.

The village is home to three churches and two mosques, epitomizing a microcosm of Azerbaijan's multicultural ethos. Significant restoration work has been undertaken by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the "Holy Mother of God" (Bulun) Alban Church and the Cotari Church, serving as a testament to the nation's dedication to maintaining a spirit of tolerance.

The celebration at the Cotari Alban Church stands as a powerful reminder of the harmonious relations between different religious communities in Azerbaijan. As the world grapples with rising intolerance and divisions, the village of Nic shines as an exemplary beacon of unity and respect for diversity, embodying the true essence of the festive season.