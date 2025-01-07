Syndax Announces Presentation At 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit

or follow the Company on

X

and

LinkedIn .

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax

Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

Tel 781.684.9827

