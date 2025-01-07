Biden speaks to nation to update on federal investigations into deadly New Orleans attack

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Wednesday night, updating the public on ongoing investigations into the deadly New Orleans attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Hotel in Las Vegas. Biden emphasized the need to determine whether there is any connection between the two events, although he cautioned against jumping to conclusions as the investigations continue.



The New Orleans attack, which occurred on New Year's Day, involved 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. veteran, who drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 people and injuring many others. Authorities discovered an ISIS flag, weapons, and a suspected explosive device in the vehicle, labeling the attack an act of terrorism. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police, and officials are now examining whether he acted alone.



Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others. Initial reports suggest the vehicle contained fireworks or explosives. Both the Cybertruck and the pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack were reportedly rented through the same app, heightening concerns about a potential link between the two incidents.



Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, denied that the vehicle itself was responsible for the explosion, stating that the blast likely resulted from an act of terrorism. He also speculated that the two incidents might be connected.



In response, Biden directed top officials, including the FBI director, attorney general, and Homeland Security secretary, to allocate all necessary resources to investigate both events thoroughly. The president also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, reaffirming the administration's commitment to uncovering the full details and ensuring justice is served.

