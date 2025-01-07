Pettinelli Financial Partners Completes Comprehensive Organizational Realignment To Drive Quality Service Experience For Clients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Independent wealth manager's reorganization enables seamless generational transition of leadership,

positioning firm for accelerated growth and success

New integrated team-model approach and 100% employee-owned structure create greater alignment

of interests between employees and clients for $750 million enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pettinelli Partners ("Pettinelli Financial"), an independent wealth manager whose advisors collectively manage over $750 million in assets for more than 500 advisory clients as of December 31, 2024, today announced the successful completion of its multi-year strategic realignment, aimed at further elevating the firm's service experience for clients. The organizational enhancements that were part of this plan have driven a seamless generational leadership transition while creating the closest possible alignment of interests between the firm's financial advisors, staff and clients by transforming the firm into a 100% employee-owned enterprise.

As part of this reorganization, Dennis Pettinelli, the firm's founder, has transitioned from leading daily operations to being an ambassador for Pettinelli Financial and focusing on his role as a trusted mentor to the firm and an ongoing advocate for its clients. Under the leadership of his son, Jon Pettinelli, who has served as President since January 2019, the firm has built a strong senior leadership team. This includes new partners Janice Fong, Allison Steele, Rick Rodriguez and Cooper Grady, who are positioned to take Pettinelli Financial Partners into its next chapter of growth and success.

Firm Creates New Leadership Team Comprised of Expanded Employee Ownership Group

The firm's new partners are members of the leadership team and owners. These professionals join Jon Pettinelli and bring unique strengths and perspectives that enhance Pettinelli Financial's team-based approach.



Janice Fong joined the firm in 2007 and oversees the service department as Client Relationship Manager. Starting her journey with the firm as a client herself, Fong puts herself "in the client's shoes" to provide a personalized and empathetic client experience. Her commitment to strong client relationships has been instrumental in supporting Pettinelli Financial's mission to maintain lasting client connections.



Allison Steele, Pettinelli Financial's Office Manager, is recognized for enhancing the firm's business operations and human resources. Since joining in 2016, Steele has been a driving force behind the firm's operational efficiency, ensuring smooth business administration and fostering a supportive work environment. As part of the leadership team, Steele provides support in managing the firm's annual business planning and leading initiatives to support firm-wide performance, from client administration to employee engagement.



Rick Rodriguez, one of Pettinelli Financial's dedicated Financial Advisors, is known for his commitment to holistic, team-based financial planning. With over a decade of advisory experience, Rodriguez takes pride in serving high-net-worth clients with a focus on long-term financial well-being. His client-centric approach aligns with the firm's ethos of personalized planning and teamwork.

As Director of Financial Planning, Cooper Grady leads the firm's centralized financial planning team, overseeing the quality of planning processes and advisor support. With extensive experience across various roles in wealth management nationwide, Grady is committed to empowering the firm's advisors and enhancing client service. His leadership has been pivotal in transitioning Pettinelli Financial to its integrated team-based model, delivering a truly holistic approach to client support.

Integrated Team-Model Approach to Client Service

"We've always taken great pride in delivering the service experience our clients expect and deserve, and the completion of our strategic repositioning as a 100% employee-owned firm furthers our ability to do just that," said Jon Pettinelli, CEO of Pettinelli Financial. "With four new committed owners, we are better positioned than at any other time in our firm's history to accelerate our growth and success by further elevating the quality and sophistication of the service experience we deliver to seek multi-generational wealth for our clients."

Pettinelli continued, "Central to our reorganization is creating a truly integrated team-model approach. We can now mobilize the full spectrum of expertise and skills across our entire firm to provide a comprehensive, planning-based experience for each client. This model enhances our prior structure and will be a robust foundation for our forward growth vision."

About Pettinelli Financial Partners

Established more than 40 years ago, Pettinelli Financial Partners is a multi-gen8rational financial planning and wealth advisory firm that serves families, professionals, and entrepreneurs, helping them grow and preserve their livelihoods, lifestyles, and legacies.



With an integrated team approach to client service, the firm leverages its time-tested planning process to coordinate the efforts of seasoned staff members, helping clients pursue their life and financial goals. For more information, please visit .

