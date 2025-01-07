DKSH technology Acquires CLMO, a Technology Solutions Provider in Malaysia and Vietnam

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover

DKSH Acquires CLMO, a Solutions Provider in Malaysia and Vietnam

07.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release DKSH has closed the of CLMO TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD (“CLMO”) with business locations in Malaysia and Vietnam. With this transaction, DKSH extends both its & and Scientific Solutions business lines. Zurich, Switzerland, January 7, 2025 – DKSH has announced today that it closed the acquisition of CLMO, an ISO 17025 calibration and test laboratory service provider for the semiconductor, automotive, oil & gas industry as well as academia and research institutions. CLMO provides services across the entire value chain of its clients and customers, including pre-sales consulting, sale and customization of equipment and accessories/spare parts, installation and commissioning, service training, technical support and maintenance of equipment, and calibration. Established in 1993, CLMO is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and employs around 50 people. The company generates annual net sales of slightly less than CHF 10 million1 at good profitability and benefits from longstanding relationships with renowned clients. DKSH acquires 100% of the business and its management team will join DKSH's Business Unit Technology. Around 75% of CLMO's net sales will be attributed to Technology's business line Semiconductor & Electronics, while 25% will be recorded under Scientific Solutions, therefore supporting two of the Business Unit's most targeted business lines for future growth. Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said:“We are very happy to see CLMO join DKSH. In line with our Business Unit's strategy, the acquisition will grow both our business lines Semiconductor & Electronics and Scientific Solutions and thus further solidify our position as a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific. The complementary client and product portfolios, the breadth of provided services, as well as the joint expertise of both companies' highly trained employees will ensure we will continue to add value for our clients and customers across the entire value chain.” Km Chua, Director of CLMO, commented:“The combination with DKSH, a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific, marks the next milestone in our successful 30-year history. As we benefit from enlarged geographical reach through DKSH's regional presence, our portfolio will support DKSH in further anchoring its strong market presence in key southeast Asian growth markets Malaysia and Vietnam. This step will benefit all our business partners as well as our valued employees. We look forward with joy to a shared future.” 1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 5.05 Malaysian Ringgit About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized scientific and industrial applications. With around 1,760 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 532.6 million in 2023. For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

... Melanie Grüter

Manager Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: DKSH Management Ltd. Wiesenstrasse 8 8008 Zurich Switzerland Phone: 044 386 72 72 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0126673539 Valor: 12667353 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2062281



End of News EQS News Service